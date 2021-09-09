Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Try these 6 microwave sweet recipes this festival

Come Ganesh Chaturthi, and all one can think about is when to bring bappa home and what all bhogs to make for him. What’s going to be there in the menu is one of the toughest questions during this time. From lunch to dinner, everything has to be sorted. However, it is often the sweets that take a back seat during all the festival frenzy.

Here we bring to you a list of six microwave sweet recipes for this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Microwave Peda Modak

Take one can of condensed milk, and 4 tbsp of butter in a mixing bowl. Heat them in the microwave for a minute. Add 3 cups of milk powder, and 1 tsp of cardamom powder in the bowl and mix them. Heat the mixture again for a minute, remove, stir nicely and repeat the steps four times. Now, let the mixture cool down a bit for about 7 minutes. Make sure it stays a little warm, if not the mixture will thicken. Now, grease the silver modak mold with melted better and drop the aforementioned mixture with the help of a spoon in every mold. Close the mold properly and wait for some time. Open the mold carefully and your modaks are ready to serve.

Microwave Sooji Halwa

Mix 1 tbsp of ghee with one-fourth cup of sooji. Heat it in the microwave for a minute. Now, add one-fourth cup of milk and the same amount of sugar in the mixture. Heat it again for 1 minute. Add to this, 1 tbsp of ghee, one-fourth tsp cardamom powder and 1 tbsp of dry fruits. Microwave it for 30 seconds. Your sooji halwa is ready to serve. You can garnish it with more dry fruits of your choice.

Microwave Chocolate Modak

Chop half a cup of dark chocolate of your choice. Grease a modak mold with some butter. Take half a cup of chocolate and microwave it for 10 seconds. Remove, stir and repeat the steps until the chocolate melts completely. Make sure there are no lumps. Take 4 tbsp of chopped dry fruits and mix it in the mixture. Pour it in the modak mold and keep it in the refrigerator to cool down for half an hour. Your chocolate modaks are ready to serve. If you want to make it a double chocolate modak, fill the modak mold half with dark chocolate and following the same steps prepare a milk or white chocolate mixture. Fill the remaining half of the modak mold with this.

Microwave Besan Ladoo

Take 2 and a half cups of besan, add half cup of ghee in it and heat it in the microwave for 8 minutes on high. Stir the mixture every two minutes. Let it cool for 1 hour. To the mixture, add 1 cup powdered sugar and one-fourth tsp cardamom powder. Mix it well. Take the mixture and shape it in the form of ladoos. Top it with almonds, if required.

Microwave Rava Ladoo

Take half a cup of sooji/rava. Add 2 tbsp of ghee in it and microwave it for 1 minute. Remove, stir and repeat the step once more. Now, add one-third cup of condensed milk, mix it well and microwave it for a minute. Remove, add dry fruits and make the mixture into round balls.

Microwave Atta Halwa

Take half cup of atta/wheat flour, add half cup of ghee and mix well. Microwave it for 3 minutes on high. Add half cup of sugar, one-third cup of water and 1 tsp of cardamom powder. Mix well and make sure there are no lumps left. Microwave it again on high for two minutes. Your atta halwa is ready to serve. Garnish with dry fruits.