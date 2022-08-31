Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dietitian shares nutritious bhog recipes you must try

Ring the bell of festivities and welcome Lord Ganesha with love and warmth this Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration calls for the favorite sweets and bhog recipes of Lord Ganesha. Celebrating this auspicious day with your loved ones become all the more special when you have healthy bhog recipes with you. Modaks are a quintessential bhog item that is offered to Lord Ganesha. However, you can make these modaks a little bit special making them healthier and without compromising on its taste. So, dietitian Garima Goyal brings you 3 nutritious bhog recipes that you must try this Ganesh Chaturthi.

1.Protein rich vegan modak

Ingredients:

Besan - 1/3 cup

Almonds - 1 cup

Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

Dates (deseeded) - 2/3 cup

Method:

Dry roast besan on low flame for 8-10 minutes.

Chop and dry roast the almonds till get aromatic.

Now blend the roasted almonds and dates till you get buttery consistency.

Now take this mixture in a big bowl, add roasted besan and cardamom powder.

Mix it well and give the shape of modak.

Garnish it with sliced almonds and serve.

2.Energy boosting modak

Ingredients

Pumpkin - 500 g

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Sugar - 200 g

Kesar - 7-8 strands

Milk powder - 100 g

Desiccated coconut - 50 g

Pista - 50 g

Method:

Grate pumpkin and cook it in a pan by adding ghee.

Cook till softens and add sugar.

Cook for more 5-10 minutes or till the water soaked.

Add milk powder, kesar, nuts and coconut.

Mix it well and let it cool.

Now make the shape of modak by using molds.

Serve by garnishing with slices pista.

3.Calcium rich modak

Ingredients

Ragi flour - 1/3 cup

Deseeded dates - 1/4 cup

Figs - 1/4 cup

Almonds - 3 tbsp

Foxnuts - 1 cup

Gulkand - 1 tbsp

Melon seeds - 4 tbsp

Poppy seeds - 2 tbsp

Method

Blend dates and figs into a paste.

Dry roast ragi flour and foxnuts.

Grind almonds and foxnuts coarsely.

Now in a bowl mix dates an figs mixture, nuts, flour, poppy seeds, Gulkand and melon seeds and make smooth dough.

Now make modaks from this dough by using molds and serve

So, this Ganesh Chaturthi do not worry about calories. Try these awesome healthy and nutritious recipes and make the most of this very special day.

