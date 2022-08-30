Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Try making these 3 sugar free sweet recipes for your celebrations

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Well, Bappa has arrived at your place and probably you all might be busy preparing modaks, laddoos and other sweets! And when it comes to Indian festivals we just wait to feast on the delicious sweets. Worried about your weight though? Diet conscious or suffering from diabetes! But that doesn’t mean you can’t have sweets! Check out these healthy tasty sugar-free recipes by Dietician Vidhi Chawla.

1. Sugar-free modak

Ingredients

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

1 Tbsp Ghee

4 Figs

1 tsp Chironji

1 tsp Sesame Seeds

1 tsp Desiccated Coconut

Nuts

Dates

Groundnuts

Method

1. Soak dates and figs for an hour

2. Grind all the nuts in a grinder

3. Saute some ground nuts in a pan and seeds and desiccated coconut too

4. Grind-soaked dates and figs.

5. Add ghee to a pan and add paste cook till the colour turns dark

6. Add nuts to paste and mix

7. Lastly add cardamom powder

8. Once the mixture cools, use modak moulds and serve it in perfect shape

2. Sweet Potato Halwa

Ingredients

3 sweet potatoes

3/4th cup of low-fat milk

1/4tbsp elaichi

Saffron strands

Chopped nuts

1 tbsp ghee

Method

1. Wash and clean sweet potatoes and pressure cook

2. Later peel the potatoes and keep them aside

3. Heat some oil in a pan and add the potatoes

4. Sauté for 2 mins

5. Add milk and sugar substitute 1/2 cup water and cardamom powder

6. Let it simmer

7. Lastly add nuts and saffron

8. Serve hot

3. Oats sesame laddoo

Ingredients

Oats

Water

Jaggery

Coconut

Cardamom powder

Method

1. In a pan roast the oats make sure it isn’t discoloured

2. powder it in a mixture

3. Add coconut, jaggery, and 1 tbsp water and cook in another vessel

4. Add cardamom once the coconut begins to release moisture

5. Continue to cook till the water evaporates Add oats powder to it and off the heat

6. Add ghee and nuts

7. Let the mixture cool down and make small balls and serve

Also Read: 4 Foods from Amsterdam you simply must try on your next visit