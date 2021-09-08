Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in different states of India and everything you need to know

Ganesh Chaturthi is a famous Hindu festival celebrated in India with much enthusiasm. It is a festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha. People and devotees across the country worship Lord Ganesha and the festival is celebrated for 10 days. Lord Ganesh is known as the God of New Beginnings or the Destroyer of Obstacles. People worship Lord Ganesha before starting a new project or a new beginning to ask for his blessings and pray for good fortune.

The festival is a major Hindu festival that is observed in different parts of the country and each state has its own way of celebrating the festival. It majorly involves music, traditional food, rituals, and dance. A combination of all these things along with the cultural rituals and traditions, Ganesh Chaturthi is a much-awaited festival in India.

Here is how these states observe the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in India:

Maharashtra

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra. It is celebrated with great excitement and enthusiasm. Idols of Lord Ganesha are placed on a pandal and can be found in all houses. People on the streets chant Lord Ganesha’s name and say ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya’. It’s a fusion of dance, music, and culture, and the streets are lit up with colours and Lord Ganesha idols.

People make different kinds of sweets and modaks that are offered to Lord Ganesha. Maharashtra is also famous for dhol tasha events that are huge processions carried out on the last day of the festival where the Ganesha idol is immersed in the sea or river.

Delhi

Similarly, in the national capital, Delhi, huge idols of Lord Ganesha and can be seen on the streets and in different households. Processions are carried in some parts of Delhi and people recite chants and sing. Pandals are decorated with Ganesha idols and cultural programs are organized.

Goa

People prep for the festival in Goa with as much excitement as in any other state. The local artisans start making the Ganesha idols well in advance and you can even go visit one of these local markets to see how it is designed and created. These idols are made using eco-friendly materials and items like bamboo canes and coconut. People in Goa celebrate the festival by cleaning their houses and visiting their friends and family during the festival.

Karnataka

The southern state of India observes a different set of rituals and customs. In Karnataka, the festival is known as Ganesh Habba, and prayers are offered to Goddess Gauri, the mother of Lord Ganesha. Sweets are made in every different household. The sweets are named Modakam, Gojju and Payasam. Married women pray to Goddess Gauri for a happy married life.

