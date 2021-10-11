Get Festive ready with these top 5 chocolate gift packs

Festive season is here and so is the galore of sweets and snacks. What’s better than a delicious box of chocolates to sweeten up the festive season a bit more? Chocolates are an utter winner when it comes to gifting sweets and creating cherishable festive memories. Be it Raksha Bandhan, Navratri, Diwali, Bhai Dooj or Christmas, gifting CHOCOLATES has become a tradition.
Here are top 5 chocolate gift packs that are truly meant to satisfy the sweet tooth of your near and dear ones amidst the festive celebrations.
1. Ferrero Rocher Moments
Chocolates by Ferrero Rocher are indeed a mood enhancer. This chocolate gift box called Ferrero Rocher Moments is perfect for any festive getaway. The extraordinary taste and exquisite texture of the chocolates are sheer delight. The centre filled hazelnut cream wrapped inside the crunchy wafer ball and coated with meringue nuggets makes it the most scrumptious chocolate to gift your loved ones.
2. Fabelle Chocolate Gift Pack
This chocolate gift pack contains four premium chocolate bars that have the capability to explode little cupcakes of happiness within the consumer. If your near and dear ones are a huge fan of luxurious desserts then you should definitely grab the Fabelle Chocolate Gift Pack in tons. The gift pack contains a flavoursome Tiramisu bar, Strawberry Cheesecake inspired chocolate bar, Fabelle Fire and Fabelle Wood. These luxury chocolate bars are a must-have!
3. Hershey's Kisses Moments Chocolate Gift Pack
Kisses can be awarded with the title of most irresistible chocolate. You can express your love and warmth to your loved ones by gifting this Hershey’s Kisses Moments Chocolate Gift Pack. This golden box contains the richness of three milk chocolates. You will find the goodness of cookies n’ cream, almonds, and plain milk chocolates wrapped individually. The melting texture of the chocolates deserves a big YAY!
4. Hershey's Exotic Dark Chocolate Pomegranate, Blueberry and Acai, Raspberry and Goji
Dark Chocolate fans cannot resist this beautiful and rich amalgamation of dark chocolate with pomegranate, blueberries and raspberries. Hershey’s Exotic Dark Chocolate range brings the luxurious combination of berries and rich dark chocolate to tempt the taste buds of millions. Each chocolate has an exquisite velvety texture with berries and pomegranate in the interior. Grab these packs of exotics now!
5. Cadbury Diwali Silk Potli
Be it adults or kids, Cdbury Silk chocolates are loved by all. This Cadbury Potli contains six chocolates with varied flavours. This elegant potli gives you the chance to highlight your love for traditional yet modern styles of gifting chocolates. This potli contains a delicious range of Cadbury Silk chocolates. Bid adieu to your hunting job of silk chocolates simply by grabbing this Cadbury potli for the festive season.
Chocolates can resist themselves from grabbing a pocket full of rich chocolates amid the festival. Gifting is made easier without emptying pockets. What else do you need? Goodness of rich chocolates and eye popping treats for your loved ones makes your festive season worth cherishing. Grab these sweet treats now or else you may regret later!
