Get Festive ready with these top 5 chocolate gift packs

Festive season is here and so is the galore of sweets and snacks. What’s better than a delicious box of chocolates to sweeten up the festive season a bit more? Chocolates are an utter winner when it comes to gifting sweets and creating cherishable festive memories. Be it Raksha Bandhan, Navratri, Diwali, Bhai Dooj or Christmas, gifting CHOCOLATES has become a tradition.

Here are top 5 chocolate gift packs that are truly meant to satisfy the sweet tooth of your near and dear ones amidst the festive celebrations.

1. Ferrero Rocher Moments

Chocolates by Ferrero Rocher are indeed a mood enhancer. This chocolate gift box called Ferrero Rocher Moments is perfect for any festive getaway. The extraordinary taste and exquisite texture of the chocolates are sheer delight. The centre filled hazelnut cream wrapped inside the crunchy wafer ball and coated with meringue nuggets makes it the most scrumptious chocolate to gift your loved ones.

Price: Rs. 349

2. Fabelle Chocolate Gift Pack

This chocolate gift pack contains four premium chocolate bars that have the capability to explode little cupcakes of happiness within the consumer. If your near and dear ones are a huge fan of luxurious desserts then you should definitely grab the Fabelle Chocolate Gift Pack in tons. The gift pack contains a flavoursome Tiramisu bar, Strawberry Cheesecake inspired chocolate bar, Fabelle Fire and Fabelle Wood. These luxury chocolate bars are a must-have!

Price: Rs. 1450

3. Hershey's Kisses Moments Chocolate Gift Pack