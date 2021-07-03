Get high on chocolate with this easy to make Choco lava mug cake

The cutest and yummiest dessert that you can make in 10 minutes is Choco lava mug cake. Check out the recipe here!

There can’t be one person on earth who doesn't love to eat chocolate filled cake and feel happiness in the mug. This chocolate fudgy treat is something you can make at home to celebrate your little victories, birthdays, graduation, or treat your kids and friends. It’s super easy to make and requires only limited ingredients. Here we are going to prepare a choco lava mug cake where the inside of the cake is filled with melted chocolate. This simple dish is all you need to impress your bae or to relax and destress yourself with a choco break.

Take a bowl and add a cup of all-purpose flour and an equal amount of sugar and mix them well.

¼ cup flour

¼ cup sugar

Add cocoa powder to this mixture and mix well with the required quantity of baking soda and salt. Since here we are making only 1 mug of cake the quantity of each ingredient goes as follows.

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

⅛ teaspoon baking soda

To this powdered brown coloured mixture, add 3 tablespoons of milk and 2 tablespoons of canola oil and 1 tablespoon water. This is going to be our cake mixture. Add some vanilla extract for the flavour and fragrance.

2 tablespoon canola oil

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Fill the mixture in a microwave-safe mug. After filling half the mug, add some milk chocolate in the centre and cover the sides and top with the cake mixture.

Set the cup in the microwave and bake for 1 minute 45 seconds. You’ll see the cake rise and fill the rims of your mug. Once done, remove the mug from the microwave and allow it to cool down for a minute or two. Garnish it with choco chips or cocoa nibs or crushed chocolate.

Serve hot with a spoon and you will get to taste the melted chocolate and the cake doing the magic of choco lava mug cake in your mouth. Try your hands on this today and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

