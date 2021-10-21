Gift your loved ones a pack of these exquisite chocolates for this festive season

Looking for a Diwali gift for your cousins, siblings, colleagues or friends? Worry not! We’ve got you covered! Gift them these delectable chocolate packs made especially for the festive season. Whether they like dark chocolate, nutty ones or the good old classics, our list includes a massive variety to help you find the perfect fit. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Cadbury Diwali Silk Potli

Get Cadbury chocolates from the following options -Silk Bubbly, Silk Fruit & Nut, Silk Roast Almond, Silk Oreo and Silk Plain. This product is packed and delivered with frozen gel packs to maintain temperature & quality during transit. Share the joy with this scrumptious pack of goodness. An ideal gift for your friends & family.

PRICE: ₹ 549

2. Kisses Chocolate Gift Pack

Celebrate the festive season with those who are close to you. Gift a HERSHEY'S Kisses Moments gift pack to your loved ones with delicious, premium chocolates that are delicately wrapped to make them feel special. This pack contains three melt-in-mouth variants of HERSHEY'S Kisses: Almonds, Milk Chocolate and Cookies 'n' Crème.

PRICE: ₹ 351

3. Ferrero Rocher Premium 24 Pieces

Ferrero Rocher offers a unique taste experience of contrasting layers that engages all the senses. A creamy filling, a crunchy wafer and a delicious hazelnut centre makes it ideal for sharing with your loved ones, for giving as the perfect gift or even for indulging yourself.

PRICE: ₹ 845

4. Cadbury Dry Fruit Chocolate & Bournville

This pack makes for a perfect and memorable gift to celebrate special occasions. Order now to surprise your loved ones with delectable Cadbury rich dry fruit collections. The finest cocoa beans that have the perfect size and aroma go into the making of the Bournville, offering consumers the sheer luxury and goodness of premium dark chocolate.

PRICE: ₹ 746

5. Snickers Premium Gift Pack

Each pack contains 2 snickers peanut, 2 snickers peanut sticks, 2 snickers butterscotch sticks, 1 snickers almond and 1 snickers almond stick. Add a sweet touch to the festival by gifting a medley Diwali gift hamper and satisfy your taste buds with crunchy peanuts, almonds and butterscotch.

PRICE: ₹ 320

6. Hershey's Exotic Dark Tin Pack

Hershey's exotic dark gift pack is a perfect gift for your loved ones this festive season. An exquisitely crafted combination of smooth dark cocoa rich velvety chocolate that wraps rich fruit flavours for an experience that is dark outside, exotic inside. This pack contains three delectable flavours of blueberry acai, raspberry goji and pomegranate in an attractive tin box.

PRICE: ₹ 312

