Gift your loved ones these adorable gift hampers this year on Diwali

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list featuring the most sought-after gift hampers on Amazon which offer an excellent selection of dry fruits, teas, honey, et cetera. Whether you plan to gift this to relatives, friends or even your colleagues, be sure to reserve one for yourself as the quality and variety in these packs is top notch. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Diwali Tea Gift Box

This tea gift set makes the perfect gift box for your friends and family. It will surely make any tea enthusiast happy. This Diwali hamper includes premium tins of 50g of cinnamon green tea and lemongrass green tea along with a beautiful golden brass diya that can be used as a Diwali decorative item this festive season.

PRICE: ₹ 1499

BUY NOW

2. Honey Gift Hamper

Delight your loved ones this Diwali with this pack of unique and natural products. The hamper contains honey and nut, soaps along with natural and guilt free honey lemon jellies. All these assorted products are packed in wooden boxes, hand crafted with pine wood imported from Australia.

PRICE: ₹ 945

BUY NOW

3. Dry Fruit Gift Pack

No celebration is complete without this luscious, attention-grabbing, premium fruit and nut curation, each picked at their prime, dried and roasted to gourmet perfection, then artfully arranged in this stunning array of food art. It's the holiday season’s ultimate gift box.

PRICE: ₹ 499

BUY NOW

4. Roasted Super Snacks Gift Box

This super snack set comes with three varieties. Slightly sweet in taste, the multiseed variant is a seeds mix with wholesome goodness of 4 Super seeds & dry dates. Multigrain is a lightly salted deliciously healthy combination of pearl millets & 5 other roasted super grains and finally the quinoa grain one is a lightly spiced & delightfully healthy combination of quinoa puffs & 4 other roasted super grains.

PRICE: ₹ 405

BUY NOW

5. Gourmet Diwali hamper

This sinfully healthy combination of snacks are a perfect and thoughtful gift for the entire family to relish. The components include quinoa puffs in tangy cheese and Indian chaat, a jowar puffs majestic masala and cheesy salsa, 1 chickpea crisps, 5-in-1 superseeds mixed with Cranberries, and a box of handmade chocolates.

PRICE: ₹ 735

BUY NOW

6. Celebrations Basket

If you get a hamper including chocolates, diyas, tea, dry fruits, ramen, coffee and snackables all in one place, then you must rush and buy it quickly as it’s bound to sell out quickly! This celebration basket would make the perfect gift for corporates and institutions owing to its compact size and variety. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1650

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Pamper your guests with these dry fruit packs this Diwali season