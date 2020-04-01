Ginger Chai to Elaichi Chai: 5 types of tea you must try during work from home

Lockdown period has forced us to stay at home as we are not allowed to go outside unless it’s an emergency. So, work from home has been declared to maintain social distancing. But work from home, at some point makes you feel exhausted and tired. Since we are already quite paranoid and stressed out with the Coronavirus outbreak, we need something that will boost our energy to do the work from home. And to get that extra dose of energy, a hot cup of chai is the ultimate thing we need.

According to Indians, chai or tea is not just a hot beverage, it’s a sentiment. India is widely popular for its different variations of tea. A hot cup of chai in the morning is all we need to have before starting our work. And there is no rule of having the tea in the morning only. We can have chai whenever we want to regain the energy for our work. So, if you are also working from home during the lockdown period and need chai to keep yourself energetic, then try these recipes of chai.

Different types of Chai to keep your energy levels always up while you are working from home.

Masala Chai

The most popular chai of India, Masala chai is prepared with cardamom, clove, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg to give the proper Indian flavour. This strongly flavoured chai is a must-have in the morning to prepare yourself for the work pressure.

Adrak or Ginger Chai

Adrak or Ginger tea is prepared by adding some grated ginger to the boiling water. It’s great to have while working from home. People with sinus problem can take this regularly for working without any disturbances.

Elaichi or Cardamom Chai

You can make this chai with powdered or grated cardamom. It has a sweet flavour for the spice and it’s quite refreshing. So, you can drink this tea in the middle of your work to boost energy.

Mumbai Cutting Chai

The popular cutting chai of Mumbai has been named so because its flavour is so strong that it is served only half-glass. This modified masala chai is served in cutting glass and not in cups. It’s widely found in the roadside tea stalls of Mumbai.

Tulsi Chai

The holy basil is one of the most sacred herbs of India which comes with numerous health benefits as well. Fresh tulsi leaves are added to boiling water and it can be consumed with or without milk. This chai relieves our stress and strengthens the immune system.

So, indulge in the refreshing chai to keep yourself stress-free and energetic to cope up with work and personal life amid this lockdown period.