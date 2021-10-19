Go trick or treating with these 5 sugar free candies this Halloween month

October is all about spooky stuff and lots of candies! Even though we may not celebrate Halloween here, what’s the harm in doing some trick or treating ourselves? These sugar free candies will not only give you all the Halloween feels, but will also make sure you do not put your health on stake. They are even a good choice to avoid a sugar rush.

Mezmo Soft Jelly Candy Combo Pack Of 3

These candies are healthy candies, without any preservatives or sugar. It is made only of fruit based sweetness which prevents hyperactiveness among kids and adults. Enriched with real fruit juice, pulp and prebiotic fibre. This pack contains one box each of Tangelo Orange, Tarty Lemon and Very Strawberry.

Price: Rs.420

Derby Orange Flavoured Sugar Free Hard Candies

These orange-flavoured candies are great for those who crave sweets but are afraid of the ill effects of Sugar/Artificial Sweeteners or Diabetic. This candy is sure to please everyone's sweet tooth and you can taste the joy of everyday moments with this rich variety of deliciously crafted confections.

Price: Rs.300

Storck Werther’s Chocolate Candy Sugar Free

If you are a fan of chocolate but dread everything that comes along with it, like weight gain, teeth problems and diabetes, you may want to stock up on these sugar free chocolate candies. They taste just like normal chocolate candies minus all the cons.

Price: Rs.545

Ricola Tasty Cranberry Swiss Herb Lozenges Sugar Free Candy

These cranberry herbal sweets not only taste delicious, but they are also healthy. Cranberry, related to the European lingonberry, originates from North America. When cranberries ripen, they are deep red and are rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene and minerals. The native north Americans valued cranberries as herb remedies. The herbal sweet contains real cranberry juice and the proven Ricola 13-herb blend.

Price: Rs.219

Go Desi - Desi Popz - Khatta Nimbu

Khatta lemon meets spicy ginger to make this mouthwateringly refreshing delight straight out of the summers of your ‘90’s childhood. These refreshing treats are made in the rural kitchens of India by Self Help Groups and women entrepreneurs. They are sugar-free with no added flavour, colour or preservatives and are made with fresh ingredients sourced directly from the farmers of rural Karnataka.

Price: Rs.320

