Good News for Travellers: The Tourism Ministry of India will fund your travel expenses; Here's how

For frequent travellers, the government will fund their travel expenses as an incentive. Read on to know more.

Tourism is one of the most important parts of India to showcase the rich and diversified culture, historical importance, popular monuments and edifices of this country. This also helps to boost the hospitality industry of the country. So, for the sake of a developed tourism sector, Tourism Ministry of India has decided to reward travellers who visit at least 15 different places in India every year.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announced that the government will sponsor their travel expenses as an incentive. This has been announced after the concluding ceremony of the two-day National Tourism Conference. It was organised by the Government of Odisha in association with FICCI at Konark. The Union Minister said the Tourism Ministry will fund the travel expenses of those who will visit 15 different destinations of India in a year and post pictures on our website of those places. For being eligible, he has to travel out of his or her state.

The Chairman of FICCI Eastern Tourism Committee, Soubhagya Mohapatra said they will introduce more trains to increase the connectivity to different tourist spots. The centre may also connect to them to introduce more trains for tourism. ‘Paryatan Parv’ initiative of the Union Government has decided that the task should be completed by 2022, while the Ministry of Tourism wants the task to be completed within a year. According to the Tourism Ministry, this initiative should not be considered as a monetary benefit but as an incentive.

