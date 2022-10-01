Gorgeous places to visit in Kota for a stunning holiday

Perched on the banks of the Chambal river, Kota is one of the biggest cities in Rajasthan and is quite prominent for its spectacular forts, royal palaces and lush gardens. This place was formerly the portion of the Rajput Kingdom of Bundi and will paint a splendid picture of the bygone era in front of you through its intricately fabricated royal castles. Moreover, a plethora of spiritual places will bless your soul, heart and mind. Kota also flourishes its amusing flora and fauna, sand dunes, wildlife, forests, tradition and ethos gorgeously, all of which make it a flawless holiday destination. Here is a list of places you must definitely add to your itinerary if you are planning a trip to Kota. Jagmandir Palace

Fabricated in the mid of the Kishore Sagar Lake, the Jagmandir Palace was assembled by a former queen of Kota in the years between 1743 and 1745. The striking red sandstone it is built of will add up to its exquisite beauty and you can also enjoy a boat ride in the Kishore Sagar Lake to explore the spectacular panoramic view of the palace.

Seven Wonders Park Going in line with the name, the Seven Wonders Park features the imitation of the beautiful Seven Wonders of the World. The intricate detailing and skilled designs definitely give you the feeling that you are actually standing in front of the world’s wonders. Do visit this beautiful place during sunset to witness the spectacular views as the lighting will add up to the beauty of the structures. The peaceful ambience will soothe your soul while enhancing the appeal. This stunning wonder will definitely leave you aww-inspire. Chambal Gardens Gushed on the rows of River Chambal, at Amar Niwas, Chambal Gardens is a beautiful place to gain quaintness along with nature’s landscapes. A pretty pond, varieties of lush floras and giant trees will calm your senses while a suspension bridge built over it makes the travelling effortless for you. A wide range of fields is also available in the garden where you can enjoy with kids, do a family picnic or capture beautiful pictures.