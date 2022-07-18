Gorgeous places to visit when you holiday in Iceland

Though words can’t define the beauty of this stunning place, let’s give us a chance to summarize this beauty that has a lot to offer. Right from exotic hot springs, plush grasslands, and lofty mountains to splendid glaciers- Iceland is a place that is beyond perfect to experience an epic vacation like never before. Its crystal blue glacier lagoons, beaches and scenic views will take your breath away while satisfying your soul with both harmony and contentment. And with this list of must-visit places in Iceland, we bet you that your vacation is surely getting a tag of the most impressive voyages of all time.

Kirkjufell Waterfalls

Kirkjufell or Church Mountain is an elevated 463 m high hill on the north coast of Iceland's Snæfellsnes peninsula. The place makes you unravel beautiful scenery that looks completely surreal to the eyes. Its long, conical-shaped structure accompanied by magnificent falls, isolated atmosphere, gorgeous clouds and sunset will provide you with a beautiful escape and will definitely turn out to be a dreamy spot for you. You will find a hiking spot over there that will lead you toward the top.

Westfjords

This place is quite remote to Iceland and looks extremely gorgeous. While you head towards this beautiful place, you will find varied majestic views at every nook and corner that will never come to an end. If you are up to enjoying the best of nature without any form of civilization, then this beauty will never disappoint you. The glacial retreat and erosion that you will witness here are worth the drive and effort. While you are at Westfjords, don’t forget to enjoy camping at this tranquil place.

Rauðisandur Beach

One of the prominent and beautiful places to visit in Iceland is Rauðisandur Beach. Remote to Iceland, this is a red sand beach located in Westfjords and extended up to 10 km. The natural light decides the deepness of the red colour. The colour can lie between white, orange, yellow, and extremely red. This offbeat yet pretty beach contains large sand patches accompanied by shallow emerald green water which makes it a fine-looking sight that you shouldn’t miss.

Vatnajökull National Park

Being known as Europe’s second largest national park, the place conceals approximately 14% of Iceland. You will find Europe’s leading glacier outside the Arctic which has a thickness of around 400–600 meters. Iceland is also prominent by the name of “land of fire and ice” and therefore you will find the amazing collection of some active volcanoes at this place, out of which the largest one is Bárðarbunga and the highly active one is Grímsvötn.

If we have to describe Iceland most concisely then it is a land where surreal beauty is ubiquitous. You will find beautiful ice cover but the place is not just limited to that. Give yourself a tour of this beautiful place by travelling to the spots mentioned above and tell us which one is your favourite.

