Gorgeous places you must visit on your next trip to Germany

Petite towns, fairy tale castles, historic cities, splendid mounts, and captivating forests- Germany has a wonderful blend of everything that is quintessential for a refreshing vacation. Right from reviving your soul to painting a beautiful picture of a bygone era from its marvellous architecture, Germany will bestow you with a superb authentic vacation that is unforgettable. While the country boasts of diverse places and numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, here we are to assist you in narrowing down your list of places to wander. Here we pen down the must-visit places to explore while in Germany.

Black Forest

This lush wood forest is steeped in lush floras and comes among the most-visited places in Germany. From panoramic views and extravagant spas to skiing and trekking- the enchanting black forests provide you with everything that will make your vacay refresh and soothing. Holds a land of 11,100 square kilometres, the black forest is prominent for plush evergreen forests, gorgeous lakes and waterfalls.

Schloss Neuschwanstein

Want to witness a palace just like Disneyland? Schloss Neuschwanstein is a beautiful palace that is snuggled in the mountains of the Bavarian Alps. This stunning fairy tale castle was hired by Ludwig II of Bavaria in the year 1869 and its intricate architecture surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush greenery will add up to its exquisite beauty, making it a must-add place in your itinerary. Ride up on a horse-drawn carriage to explore the royal treatment.

Königssee

This lake in Bavaria will provide you with a calming sigh of relief from urban sprawl. Nestled at the foot of the Alps, this pristine Bavarian lake is a treat to the eyes and can be explored only through electric boats. The bluish-greenish water of this lake will enthral you and the elevated mounts will appeal to you visually while reviving your soul. You can also go for a cable car ride and enjoy breathtaking views from the top.

Rhine Gorge, The Upper Middle Rhine Valley

Spreading across the places like France, Germany, and Switzerland, the Upper Rhine Valley displays the finest scenic views and beautiful places that will make you fall in love with them. Filled with spectacular castles, picturesque historic towns, and vineyards, this place holds the tag of a UNESCO World Heritage site and the beautiful landscape sideways the River Rhine is appealing to the eyes and tempting to the soul.

Indeed, these are some of the best places to get some rest and relaxation while on a vacay to Germany. Don’t forget to tell us about your experience.

Also Read: What is calamari? Is it really squid?