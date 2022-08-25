Gorgeous unexplored places in South India that you must plan a trip to

Incredible India is steeped in a plethora of rich cultures and colours and the cultural heritage here is well-preserved. While the hillside of the country is most preferred and travelled for a vacay, the Southern half has a galore of multiple attractions that are equally gorgeous and unexplored and should definitely be added to your bucket list to enjoy the peace and natural beauty in its best form. Right from intricate temple designs, and heritage spots to misty hills and splendid beaches- South India is truly a paradise and some of its places are still fairly unexplored. Here we bring you a list of some gorgeous unexplored places of South India that must plan a trip to.

Gandikota

Gandikota is a small village that is perched on the banks of the Pennar river of Andhra Pradesh and is also known as the Grand Canyon of India. Being situated in the Kadapa district, reaching this spot is quite adventurous but once you reach here the scenic beauty and picturesque views you will witness here is worth every effort. Right from trekking, and spectacular forts to the beautiful reservoir- you can explore unspoilt beauty here.

Halebidu

If you want to unravel the beauty of the bygone era where kings, castles, fairytales and scenic mansions rule then Halebidu in Karnataka is just the perfect place for you. Halebidu also holds the tag of a UNESCO World Heritage site and will keep your imagination wide as you lost in the multiple ruins and significant kingdoms this place has to offer. Hoysaleshwara Temple, Belur, Kedareshwara Temple and Belavadi are the must-visit places while you are here.

Thalassery

Perched on the seashores of the Arabian sea, this coastal town is steeped in the vibrant and rich culture and embraces the antiquity and heritage that one must witness. Thalassery preserves multiple glories in its basket and right from beaches, panoramic views, divine temples and untapped natural beauty- the place will make your vacay soothing and refreshing while painting a picture of the bygone days right in front of you with all the poise and grace. Do visit Thalassery Fort, Muzhappilangad Beach, Sree Rama Swami Temple and Overbury’s Folly in Thalassery.

Vattakanal

Vattakanal in Tamil Nadu can be your favourite escaping place if you are yearning to go to a place whose beauty is unspoilt and is not decked with hundreds of tourists. It is a splendid hill station that is perched nearby Kodaikanal. Located at an elevation of 2011 metres, its sheer peace and ultimate natural exquisiteness will make you fall in love with this place. Vattakanal Falls, Kodaikanal Lake, Dolphin’s Nose and Echo Point are the major attractions of this place.

Do plan a vacay to the aforementioned stunning places and let us know your experience below.

