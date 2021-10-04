Grab these 5 midnight snacks for the night bird in you at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 has hit the internet on 3rd October and leaving the netizens jaw-dropped. Great deals and discounts on snacks and grocery items make you peep into your box of happiness without paying much heed to your clumsy budget. Grab these 5 midnight snacks and satisfy your hunger in a jiffy. The night bird residing within you will no more get cranky after the purchase of these top 5 healthy midnight snacks. Buy these NOW!

1. 4700BC Gourmet Popcorn, Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate Tin

Be it midnight studies or movie night, munching snacks is a must. What’s better than a popcorn with perfect amalgamation of dark, milk, and white chocolate? 4700BC Gourmet Popcorn, Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate Tin sheerly made to satisfy your sweet tooth at midnight. These popcorns are balanced with crunchy almonds which are the biggest source of sleep supporting acids. Binge-watch your favourite series at midnight without worrying about the type of snack you have!

Price: Rs. 200

Deal: Rs. 140

Buy Now

2. Nuts About You Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds promote good quality sleep. This Nuts About You Pumpkin Seeds are yours if you toss and turn at night. They improve metabolism, keep your blood pressure and blood sugar levels under control, and are a high source of vitamins and antioxidants. These pumpkin seeds are crunchy, tasty and indeed meant for weight-watchers. The natural source of tryptophan improves your sleeping patterns and boosts your immunity.

Price: Rs. 250

Deal: Rs. 145

Buy Now

3. Ancy Special Jumbo Size Phool Makhana

Phool Makhana are popularly called as Fox nuts or Lotus Seeds. They are a great midnight snack that are low in sodium, cholesterol, and fats. In addition, phool makhana are gluten-free and rich source of proteins making it an ideal midnight snack. It is one of the highly consumed puffed snacks that has great health benefits. Add phool makhana to your list of midnight snacks now.

Price: Rs. 1000

Deal: Rs. 478

Buy Now

4. Miltop American Dried Tart Cherry

Tart cherries are great sleep promoters. One can prioritise sleep with the consistent consumption of tart cherries. They are a good source of melatonin that regulates the sleep cycle of the body. Consuming a tart cherry on a regular basis can help you experience good-quality sleep. If you are trapped in the web of insomnia they tart cherries are for you. These ideal midnight snacks can take good care of your late-night cravings and also put you to bed in the healthiest way possible.

Price: Rs. 259

Deal: Rs. 215

Buy Now

5. Nuts About You Almonds California

Almonds are the one such nut that are a good source of melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that boosts your sleeping cycle positively. Enhancing sleep is easier with the consumption of almonds at midnight due to the presence of mineral magnesium in addition to melatonin. Nevertheless, almonds relaxes your muscles and prevents insomnia. Loaded with essential nutrients and anti-oxidant properties, almonds can be consumed at midnight without any second thought.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 429

Buy Now

Midnight cravings are not an issue if your kitchen has stocked these 5 healthy and effective midnight snacks. Crazy blockbuster deals and offers at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 has made it possible to make today your “it’s an add to cart” day. The clock is ticking, make these tasty midnight delicacies yours before they are gone.

Also Read: Wish to be an influencer? Here's Amazon Great Indian Festival to aid you to bring these must have gadgets home