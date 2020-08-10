Greece To Kashmir: 6 Beautiful least visited destinations in the world you SHOULD explore

When you think of mountains and beautiful cities, big-hitters like Switzerland’s snow-capped mountains or London’s Big Ben are probably the first thing that springs to mind. However, there’s a whole list of under-explored stretches. Here are 6 of the best least-visited destinations in the world.

Every traveller love exploring new destinations and the adventures associated with it. The exhilarating sensation of exploring an unknown, undiscovered destination can be addictive. If you are one of the adventure-seekers, this is the right place for you.

A lot of destinations claim to be off beat, but in reality, they have been explored before by several tourists. However, this list is slightly different. Here are the 6 undiscovered holiday destinations for you before everyone else catches on!

1. Meteora, Greece

When you think of Greece, Athens and Santorini are probably the first thing that comes to mind. However, it’s high time to add UNESCO site of Meteora in your bucket list right away. You can explore the immense natural pillars with six Orthodox Christian monasteries sitting on top.



2. Hidden Beach – Playa Del Amor, Mexico

Mexico has some of the surreal beaches in the world. Also known as the beach of love, it’s a home to an array of marine life with an ocean water depth of between 70 and 110 feet makes it a prime diving spot. Hidden Beach is one of the exclusive wonders you can’t afford to miss.



3. Gurez Valley, Kashmir

Serene landscapes, nonchalant air, breath-taking backgrounds with the soothing sound of the gushing river that’s Gurez Valley. It’s located right below the ‘Line of Control’ which makes this place one of the most secure places in India.



4. Tiger’s Nest, Bhutan

History says that in the 8th century, Guru Padmasambhava flew on the back of a winged tiger on the mountain in the valley of Paro, Bhutan. He meditated there for 3 years, 3 months, 3 weeks, 3 days and 3 hours before commencing the construction of the seven temples that make Taktshang or Tiger’s Nest. Surrounded by untouched views, it’s undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places to visit in the world.

5. Fusterlandia – Havana, Cuba

There is no second thought about Havana being one of the most vibrant cities in the world. Fusterlandia is known for its colourful, beautiful public art by the local artist Jose Fuster AKA Picasso of the Caribbean’.

6. Kamchatka, Russia

Undiscovered by backpackers, this beautiful destination offers stunning trekking roads with beautiful national parks and the largest active volcano in the northern hemisphere called the Klyuchevskaya Sopka

Credits :Getty Images

