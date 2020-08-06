Greek Cuisine: 5 popular Greek dishes every foodie must try once

Greece is designed by the Gods with utter perfection, and so is their food. Here are 5 popular Greek dishes you must try if you haven't already.

Greece is known for its breathtaking landscapes. As beautiful as Greece is, the food that it offers is even more delicious. Greek food is all about fresh, seasonal vegetables, olive oil, grains, fish, wine, and all kinds of meat. Greek food is an explosion of flavours with an incredible blend of fresh ingredients. Influenced by Persian and Turkish cuisine, this Mediterranean cuisine changes its flavours with seasons and geography.

The land of exotic beaches and beautiful blue waters, Greece offers many fingerlicking good delicacies presented in the most extravagant way. If you’ve never tried Greek cuisine, then you’re missing out on so much. Did you know that it is claimed to be one of the healthiest cuisines out there? So, let’s explore the miraculous Mediterranean dishes.

Here are 5 Greek dishes you should try once in your life.

Souvlaki

Souvlaki is a popular Greek fast food consisting of meat (usually pork), which is charcoal-grilled to perfection. It is wrapped in pita bread with some veggies and herbs and often served with tzatziki – a sauce made from yoghurt, cucumber and mint.

Moussaka

One of the most popular dishes from the land of Gods, moussaka consists of layers of sautéed aubergine, minced meat, and potato, topped with cheese and béchamel sauce. A vegetarian version of the dish is very popular.

Loukoumades

Loukoumades are small fried fluffy sweet balls drenched in honey syrup and sprinkled with various toppings such as cinnamon or crushed walnuts. It is a Greek delicacy loved by children and adults alike.

Taramasalata

Greece is known for its dips and sauces. Taramasalata is one such dip you should definitely try. A traditional Taramasalata recipe is a creamy blend of fish roe, lemon juice, grated onions and bread. The dish is mostly served with potato or bread along with a glass of ouzo.

Dolmades

A Greek delicacy, dolmades are vine or grape leaves stuffed with herbs, lemony rice and spices, which is then simmered in broth. They are also filled with meat or vegetables. These exotic grape leaves are a healthy appetiser you need to try.

