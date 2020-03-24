Gudi Padwa 2020: Celebrate the Maharashtrian New Year with THESE traditional dishes

Gudi Padwa 2020: Check out the list of traditional dishes to prepare and devour on the occasion of new year.

Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year falls on March 25 this year. The day which is first day of Chaitra month marks the beginning of a Hindu New Year. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and fervour by the Maharashtrians. The term Padwa stands for the first day of the lunar fortnight and is derived from the Sanskrit word pratipadā. Did you know that the festival was first celebrated by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a symbol of victory? For the unversed, the festival is known as Sanvsar Padvo by the Konkanis and it also coincides with Ugadi and Navreh festivals.

As per common belief, Gudi Padwa is the best day to start anything new as the day is very auspicious. On the day of Gudi Padwa, people hoist Gudi, make colorful rangolis at the entrance of their home and add toran as well. For the unversed, a gudi is a bamboo stick that is covered with a yellow or red cloth. Neem leaves and red flowers are also added. The Gudi is placed is usually rested on a window of the house. The Gudi is covered with copper or silver utensil.

On the day pious festival, Maharashtrians and other Hindus across the world prepare and devour delicious foods that are both savory and sweet. Today we have compiled a list of lip-smacking dishes which you can prepare on the occasion of Gudi Padwa:

Gudi Padwa 2020: Check out the recipes of traditional dishes that you can prepare:

1. Puran Poli

This is one of the widely recognized Maharashtrian dishes. This sweet pancake-like dish is made from yellow gram, cardamom, jaggery and grated coconut. Check out the recipe of the dish right below.

2. Shrikhand

Are you a big fan of yogurt? You will surely devour this delectable dish as well. Shrikhand is one of the essential dishes on Gudi Padwa. This sweet dish is eaten mostly with hot puris. Follow the video to know more.

3. Kesari Bhat

Kesari Bhaat is made from ingredients such as saffron, white rice and some vegetables. Want to know how to prepare this lip-smacking dish tomorrow? Check out the recipe tutorial right below.

4.Puri & Batatyachi Bhaaji

Spicy boiled potato bhaji and hot puris straight from the kitchen to plate is the best combo. My mouth is already watering. You will find this preparation by many on this day.

5. Sabudana vada

Another finger-licking traditional recipe is this crispy and spicy Sabudana vada. Serve them piping hot with green chutney, yogurt dip, and tomato ketchup. Follow the recipe tutorial and prepare it tomorrow.

Other delicacies which are also prepared are modak, rice chakli, thalipeeth, alu vadi, kothimbir wadi, bhakarwadi, shankarpali, amti, batata vada, barfi, sheera and kheer among others.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More