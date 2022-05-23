A guide to exploring places in Solan for a delightful vacation

Solan lies at the foot of the outer Himalayan ranges and is a well-known splendid hill station to calm and relax yourself in this scorching summer heat. With scenic mountains all around, agricultural produce of mushrooms and tomatoes, lush greenery and elevated hills- the place is bestowed with natural beauty and offers tranquil and soothing surroundings to regain the inner calm that is often lost amid urban hustle-bustle. Right from mountains, gardens, and lakes- this hill station will make your vacation quite memorable. If you want to spend some time with natural beauty, then taking a trip down to Solan is what you need.

Here are the best places to explore for a soothing getaway.

Menri monastery

If you want to soak in the peace and explore Buddhist culture, then Menri Monastery is just the right place for you. The vibrant colours of the architecture of this place and structural design will calm your mind and give you a lively spiritual vibe along with unruffling your soul. The tallest statue of Lord Shenrab Mibo you will find here will leave you awestruck. Being one of the oldest Buddhist monasteries, the place will unravel various secrets of Buddhist culture to live a happy and long life.

Shoolini Mata temple

One of the well-known attractions in solan, the Shoolini Mata temple is dedicated to Durga Mata and devotees come here to often lost in the rituals and prayers this temple offers. The shoolini fair that is usually arranged during the month of June holds the major attraction and the temple is jam-packed with large crowds, illuminating lights and traditional dances all-around at the time of the fair.

Kuthar Fort

Being one of the oldest structures in Solan, approximately 800 years old, the fort was fabricated by Gurkha Kings during the time of their reign. Intricate works of art and spectacular architectural design of this fort will leave you spellbound. Spread over a large area, you will witness fresh-water springs and marvellous towers under the premises.

Solan brewery

One of the most underrated places, Solan brewery was built in the year 1855 and now comes under Mohan Meakin Limited. Take a stroll in its widespread area and witness the preparation process of the finest liquors in India. This brewery is acknowledged as an ancient brewery in India. The Solan brewery is open from 7 am- 7 pm.

Karol tibba

If you want to experience an adventurous rush, then trekking on the trail of Karol tibba should be prioritised on your itinerary. Virgin untouched nature and the beautiful pine trees all around will leave you speechless. Once you reach the top of the Karol ridge, the marvellous view of the whole Solan will take away your breath. This place is also home to some historical places like Pandava caves that will paint a picture of ancient stories right in front of your eyes.

