A guide to LGBTQ-friendly nightclubs in Indian cities

Every city has a myriad of clubs and lounges that serve scintillating cocktails and rad food with soul pumping music. Yet, many believe that popular clubs and bars in several cities still have some discriminatory practices when it comes to members of the queer and trans community. While some levy steep cover fees, others downright refuse entry. This can ruin the fun and also create an unsavoury atmosphere for LGBTQIA individuals.

So, in the interest of unwinding and letting your hair down in safer spaces and hotspots that are free of gay phobia, we bring you the ultimate guide to LGBTQ nightlife in Indian cities.

Dude Party in Bangalore

People residing in namma Bengaluru may find it tricky to find queer clubs where they can easily mingle with fellow members of the LGBT community. Nevertheless, Dude party hosts LGBTQIA parties in Bengaluru’s local clubs and bars. Be it the Gateway Hotel Bangalore’s Saphyre or at LaLiT Ashok’s Sutra, you can count on a Trans and queer friendly environment and groovy tunes. Their intriguing themes like “Okto-Beer-Fiesta” or “Drag-O-Ween” may pique your interest.

Kitty Su, Delhi and Mumbai

Kitty Su was one of the first places that embraced drag culture in India soon after its inception in 2011. With a presence in both Mumbai and Delhi, it is where drag performances take place as they question gender stereotypes. India’s queer community can find a safe haven at this hotspot and enjoy their varied themes that honor pop cultural icons. Furthermore, Kitty Su has often featured popular drag queens from the USA. So, if you’re seeking a place that is liberal and welcoming, this can be one of the places you can head to.

MIST, Pune

One of the cities that has the most enthusiastic and encouraged LGBT pride parades is Pune. And a neat way to keep abreast of the party scene when it comes to Pune’s queer community is via MIST. The online collective of LGBT members has parties that aren’t over the top, yet tasteful. A large section of the city’s queer community gathers for their parties at clubs and lounges in Pune. Most of their events have a youthful energy and upbeat atmosphere.

Gay Bombay, Mumbai

If you reside in Mumbai, you probably have no dearth of queer friendly nightclubs and lounges where you can unwind after a long day at work. Nevertheless, for the uninitiated, Gay Bombay is an online queer support group that hosts LGBT parties at city’s clubs. You may enjoy their meet-ups and parties for the safe atmosphere, friendly vibes and good music in clubs across Mumbai.

Here’s hoping that our queer and trans community can soon celebrate diversity wholeheartedly at every city club. In the meanwhile, of course, some of the aforementioned spots may offer you a hip space to relax, dance and revel in self-expression.

