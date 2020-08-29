  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Gulab Jamun Pancakes: People are losing their mind over THIS VIRAL food trend

There is no dearth of food innovations on the internet. From Dalgona Coffee to Mug Cakes, we thought we had seen everything during this lockdown. Well, we were wrong. Gulab Jamun Pancakes have arrived. Keep reading to know more!
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 12:34 pm
Food & Travel,weird food,Gulab Jamun PancakeGulab Jamun Pancakes: People are losing their mind over THIS VIRAL food trend
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Unless you are living under the rock, you probably know everything about the strange experiments people do with Gulab Jamun. From Rajasthan’s Gulab Jamun Subzi to Cringy Gulab Jamun Pizza, Twitter has time and now introduced some weird and grotesque recipes with this dessert.

Just when we thought that there can’t be anything odd than these fusion recipes, a viral recipe of Gulab Jamun PANCAKES went viral. YES, YOU HEARD IT RIGHT! It might not be as bizarre as the pizza, but it’s definitely something.  

The video by Shreya’s Kitchen later made its way to Twitter. Millions of users commented on the video sharing their opinions about the recipe.

She basically created a pancake batter from the ready-made mix for Gulab Jamun. The video clip begins with a zoomed-up frame of mixing the pancake mix and water to create the batter and shallow-frying the pancakes. She then made the pancake syrup with sugar, water, rose water and cardamom powder. She then poured the liquid over the pancake and therefore she invented Gulab Jamun Pancakes with Chashni.

Watch the video to see for yourself:

After the clip was shared, it instantly went viral and netizens had mixed reviews of the idea.

Some people loved the idea:

While others were absolutely disgusted with the idea:

Also Read: 9 Scrumptious desserts gifted by Indians that will give you instant sugar rush 

 

Credits :Getty, Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement