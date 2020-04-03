Gulab Jamun VS Rasgulla: Which is a better dessert? Find out

Gulab Jamun and Rasgulla both are widely popular Indian sweets. There has always been a debate that which one is better, tastier. Let’s find out that right below.

Gulab Jamun and Rasgulla are the most loved Indian sweets. They both are round, soft, dipped in sugar syrup and are absolutely delicious. The most distinct difference is Gulab Jamun is deep-fried and then dipped in sugar syrup, whereas Rasgulla is made of cottage cheese and directly dipped in the syrup after making the round shape. Gulab Jamun is widely found in all regions of India. Rasgulla comes from the Bengal region.

Often there is a debate amongst Indians, which is tastier? Is it Gulab Jamun or Rasgulla? Before that, we need to know how these sweet dishes are prepared. Let’s find out.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is a deep-fried ball made of dried khoya kheer and then dipped in rose-cardamom flavoured sugar syrup. This delicious dessert is the most popular dish at every Indian occasion.

Gulab Jamun was first prepared in medieval India. But another theory claims that it was mistakenly prepared by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s personal chef. The word Gulab is derived from the Persian words gol (flower) and ab (water). And Jamun is known as black plum.

Rasgulla

Rasgulla is prepared with cottage cheese or paneer and then rolled in balls to cook in sugar syrup to give it a light and spongy texture. In Bengali, it is called Roshogolla which means ras (juice) and golla (ball). In other Indian states, it is known as Rasgulla. It was first introduced in 1868 by Nobin Chandra Das, a Kolkata-based confectioner. Currently, his sweet shop is located in North Kolkata (Baghbazar) owned by his descendants.

For people who love fried sweets, then Gulab Jamun is for you. But if you like spongy cottage cheese dipped in sugar syrup then you can’t miss authentic Roshogolla.

