Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: 4 Scrumptious dishes to indulge in on this special day

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, prepare these 4 delectable dishes to celebrate the day with your loved ones and to pamper your taste buds.

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birthday of the guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. It is a day that is celebrated with huge fervour. People go to Gurudwaras and read the holy book for Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib. They sing hymns and eat langar. Langar is a community meal for the devotees who come to the Gurudwara, regardless of their religion, gender, economic status etc.

In Langar, dishes like Chana dal, Kada prasad, Kheer, Sheera, Jalebis etc are served. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, people also make mouth-watering delicacies at home to celebrate the day and to invoke the festive spirit. So here are 4 delicious dishes that you can make at home to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti with your loved ones.

Kada Prasad

The ultimate Gurudwara prasad. Traditional, piping hot Atta halwa made in pure ghee is heavenly. In a kadhai, put ghee and add flour while stirring continuously. In another pan, put sugar in boiling water to make the sugar syrup and add this to the kadhai while stirring to avoid lumps. Cook for 1-2 minutes and serve hot.

Langar Wali Dal

Served during the traditional Langar, this dal is made with Urad (Black gram) and Chana (Bengal gram) dal. Soak these lentils overnight and pressure cook them with some garlic and ginger. In a pan, add some chopped green chillies, onions and tomatoes in some butter along with some salt and red chilli powder. Add this tempering to the dal and serve.

Amritsari Kulche

Knead the refined flour with some water and let it rest for 2 hours. For the stuffing, mix boiled potatoes, green chillies, ginger, red chilli powder, salt and garam masala. Make balls from the dough and fill it with the stuffing and cook it on a Tawa and garnish with some butter.

Kaju Barfi

To make this delectable dish, dry grind some cashews and keep aside. In a pan mix sugar and water to prepare the sugar syrup and mix it with the powdered cashew while stirring. Once the right consistency is achieved, cover it with butter paper and start rolling this mixture with a rolling pin to make it flat and cut it into diamond shapes. Store in a jar and keep it at room temperature.

