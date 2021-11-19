Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: A quick recipe to make Kada Prasad

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated 15 days after Diwali and marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This year, the festival will be celebrated on November 19. On this day, people worship Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who is the first of the ten Sikh Guru. People also visit the Gurudwara and prepare delicious delicacies. One such dish is Kada Prasad.

Kada Prasad is made with flour, sugar and ghee. It is delicious and simply irresistible. So make this traditional dish on this auspicious occasion to invoke the festive spirit.

Step 1

Heat 110 grams of ghee or clarified butter in a pan and let it melt. Then add 80 grams of wheat flour into the pan. Stir continuously to avoid letting the flour burn or stick to the pan.

Step 2

Once the flour turns light brown, lower the flame and add 110 grams of sugar into the pan. Mix well.

Step 3

Next add 1 ½ cup of water into the pan. Add the water in batches to avoid lumps and also to avoid the water from bubbling over. stir continuously and make sure there are no lumps in the halwa.

Step 4

Once the water has been absorbed by the flour, transfer the prepared dish onto a plate. Garnish with almond slivers and serve hot.

Also Read: An easy recipe to make lip smacking chocolate fondue