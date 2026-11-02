Haldiram’s Se Bani Khaas Diwali: Shruti Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Sreeleela, Aparshakti Khurana & More Stars Set Major Festive Gifting Goals

Diwali vibes, family get-togethers, and that irresistible craving for your favourite sweet box – festive season is officially here!

Nothing quite matches the warmth of Diwali like sharing food and laughter with loved ones. But let’s be honest: between picking outfits, setting up fairy lights, and endless family reunions, cracking the ultimate festive gifting list can be a real task. Well, worry not, because your favourite B-town celebrities and top content creators have just dropped the blueprint for the ultimate festive table – and it has Haldiram’s written all over it!

In what marks their biggest festive campaign yet, the iconic legacy brand has rolled out ‘Haldiram’s Se Bani Khaas Diwali’ – a mega 360-degree festive campaign that is quite literally taking over our social media feeds, city skylines, newspaper pages and quick-delivery apps.

The thought behind it all? “Diwali hai, Haldiram’s toh banta hai!” – because Diwali is incomplete without those little moments of indulgence, sharing and togetherness.

Star-Studded Festive Reels: Shruti Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Sreeleela and Aparshakti Khurana Lead the Pack

A star-studded celebration is never complete without your favourite stars sharing their festive moments, and Haldiram’s has brought together an expansive line-up of film, television and regional cinema stars, comedians and digital creators to get everyone into the festive spirit.

South cinema beauty Shruti Haasan and the stunning Malavika Mohanan turned heads with their radiant festive looks, giving fans major inspiration on how traditional mithai spreads remain the soulful heart of every celebration.

South Cinema’s Powerhouse Vibe: The ever-charismatic Rana Daggubati and sensational youth star Sreeleela bring pan-India festive cheer, showcasing how classic festive hampers and traditional sweets make family reunions and get-togethers truly grand.

Meanwhile, actor-comedian Aparshakti Khurana and national heartthrob Rohit Saraf kept things charming and relatable, capturing the real spirit of Diwali through gifting with Haldiram’s.

Bringing in her signature wit and warmth, Bollywood’s beloved filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan kept things easy and breezy as she declared Haldiram’s as her go-to choice for gifting.

Take a look below:

The star power didn’t stop there! Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Shriya Pilgaonkar from film and OTT, television favourites Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Divyanka Tripathi and Mahima Makwana, and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor also joined in. On the creator side, digital entertainers Purav Jha and Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu) and content creator Rida Tharana put their own spin on Diwali prep, while the brand also explored AI-led storytelling with the AI creator Sardar Jappu Singh.

Midnight Cravings & Last-Minute Guests: Haldiram’s Teams Up with Blinkit & Zepto

Ever had that sudden panic when unexpected relatives show up with festive greetings, or found yourself craving a bite of Soan Papdi while putting up rangoli? Haldiram’s has tapped right into modern festive emergencies with two relatable digital films created in collaboration with quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and Zepto.

On Blinkit, the film plays on the thought “Arrey, Diwali pe meetha kaun ginta hai? Diwali hai, Haldiram’s toh banta hai!”, and Haldiram’s has also introduced a dedicated House of Sweets destination on the app. On Zepto, built around “Iss Baar Mithai Kam Nahi Padne Denge”, every order from November 6–8, 2026 comes with complimentary mithai and gifts.

These films remind us that whether you’re stocking up festive boxes in advance or rescuing your festive spread in a few taps, the festive table is always sorted.

Beyond Screens: Outdoor and Print Across Key Markets

Complementing its digital push, the campaign is out on high-footfall outdoor sites across western and southern India and select locations in Delhi, with print ads in titles including Bombay Times, Bangalore Times, Hyderabad Times, Chennai Times, Pune Times, Nashik Times, Maharashtra Times, Vijay Karnataka, Bangalore Mirror, Sakal, Eenadu, Navbharat Times and Dainik Bhaskar.

In Their Words

Commenting on the campaign, Divya Batra, Vice President – Marketing, Haldiram’s, said: “Haldiram’s has always been an integral part of Diwali celebrations in Indian households. This year, we wanted to take that association to an entirely new level, both in terms of scale and how we connect with our consumers. Our approach has been digital-first, but more importantly, audience-first.”

Because when it comes to celebrating Diwali, Haldiram’s toh banta hai!

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DISCLAIMER: This is a paid collaboration with Haldiram