Halloween 2021: Quick recipe to make pumpkin spice latte

Halloween is just a day away. It is celebrated on October 31 every year. Some traditional things that people do during this time of the year include carving pumpkins, planning their Halloween party costumes, decorating their homes with Halloween-themed decorations and preparing the traditional Halloween drink known as pumpkin spice latte!

Pumpkin spice latte is a coffee drink that is made with ingredients such as steamed milk, sugar, whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice. It is a drink that is traditionally made on the occasion of Halloween and is also a drink that marks the beginning of the fall season.

So if you want to make this drink on Halloween, then check out this recipe given below.

Step 1

Pour 2 cups of milk, 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree and 3 tablespoons sugar in a pan. Combine these ingredients over medium heat and prevent them from boiling.

Step 2

Remove from heat after a few minutes and add 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, half teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and half a cup of strong hot coffee into the pan.

Step 3

Give it a good stir and pour the prepared mixture into a coffee mug.

Step 4

Top the mixture with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle a little amount of pumpkin pie spice over the mixture. Serve.

