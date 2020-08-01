Ham VS Bacon: What’s the difference between the types of meat?

Ham and Bacon are widely consumed by people across the world. But do you the difference between the two? Read on to know more.

Pork is one of the most popular meat types in the world. It is rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. Pork is divided into large sections called primal cuts, which are then broken down further into individual retail cuts. Bacon and ham are two of them.

Ham and bacon are two of the most popular forms of meat eaten by people across the world. It can be a bit confusing to distinguish between ham and bacon as both types of meat come from a pig. So, what exactly is the difference between them? Is the process the meat goes through that makes it different? For starters, both are preserved meats and can be smoked. However, there are some key differences between them. Read on to know the diffrence between the two.

Bacon Vs. Ham

Bacon is the meat cut from the parts of the pig like the back, loin or belly. It is sold raw and must be cooked before being eaten. Alternatively, it can be wet cured by immersing in a liquid brine. It is typically eaten cured, smoked or processed. There are several different types of bacon, classified on the basis of the thickness of the slice and from the part of the pig from which it is cut.

Ham, on the other hand, is the cured and cooked meat prepared from the hind leg and rump. It is a less specific term, meaning it can also refer to meats other than pork such as turkey ham. It can be dry-cured in a salt-based mixture, or wet cured in a liquid brine. Ham is ready to be eaten and is usually sliced thin and served cold.

