Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: 4 Popular recipes to celebrate the auspicious day

Buddha Purnima is the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, the prince of Lumbini, Nepal in modern day. So, here are some delicious recipes for you to celebrate this day.

Buddha Purnima 2021 is celebrated on May 26 all over the world by Buddhists and Hindus. This day marks the birth of Gautama Buddha, who was born as Siddhartha Gautama, the prince of Lumbini, which is in Nepal in modern day. This day is known as Buddha Purnima, Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima, and Vesak. But Vesak is celebrated in other countries with grand festivals like Tibet, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka etc. 2021 will be marked as Lord Buddha’s 2583rd birth anniversary.

Generally, devotees visit temples on this day, but since the entire country is under lockdown due to the second wave of COVID 19, we can surely celebrate the day with some delicious recipes to have some joyful time with our family. So, here are some popular recipes to prepare for Buddha Purnima.

Khaapse

Khaapse is a popular Tibetan Buddhist snack that makes a perfect dish to add to your meal today for celebrating the day. Follow the recipe below and make this at home.

Conjee

Conjee is a rice porridge with celery that is both tasty and healthy for us. So, you can make this preparation for your family and have some good time with them indulging in it. Take the recipe from the video below.

Tibetan Bread

Tibetan bread or chapati is a popular recipe in Tibetan cuisine. This can be enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee and some other snacks. Check out the recipe below.

Buddha Purnima Special Thali

If you are planning to make a full meal for this Buddha Purnima, then check out the special Thali recipe.

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Every full moon day is auspicious for Buddhists, but the full moon on May is the most important one because most of the important incidents took place on this month in Buddha’s life. After 6 years of hardships, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree and became Gautama Buddha at Bodh Gaya.

