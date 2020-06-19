  1. Home
Happy Father's Day 2020: Prepare THESE easy & yummy dishes for your daddy dearest

Father's Day 2020 is around the corner and if you want to prepare some special dishes for dad then read on.
Happy Father's Day 2020: Prepare THESE easy & yummy dishes for your daddy dearest
Father's Day 2020 is just around the corner. People across the world will celebrate the day on June 21, this year. During this social distancing era, the celebrations will be of a different kind but we should celebrate Father's day with the same jest. For instance, you can celebrate it virtually if you cannot meet them in person. You can make him feel special by preparing something like a simple handmade card for him. If you are planning something special then you can also add some freshly prepared dishes by you.

Today I am sharing some very easy recipes that even beginners can prepare. Also, while compiling the list I have kept in mind the current condition of quarantine. Even if there is a unlock phase, we should not venture out unnecessarily. We may be strong and have a better immune system, but we cannot put our parents and grandparent's lives at risk. These dishes require very few ingredients and most of them are easily available at our homes. So, without further ado, let's check out the recipes. 

1. 3-ingredient Father's day chocolate cake

A cake is a must for any celebration and here's a simple recipe so that you can bake one. For the same, all you need are biscuits, milk, baking soda, chocolate ganache and shredded chocolate, that's it. Check out the video to know the method. 

2. 3-ingredient choco lava cupcake

If you don't want a big cake then you can prepare this cupcake instead. Can you prepare a choco lava cupcake without eggs, oven, flour and soda? The answer is a resounding yes. For this recipe, you just need 2 packets of Dairy Milk, 1 packet of oreo biscuit and 1/3 and 1 Tbsp milk. Check out the video right below.

3. 3-ingredient banana ice cream

If you are not a cake person then you can prepare and enjoy this yummy ice cream dish that can be prepared in a jiffy. The best part of this dish is that it is healthy considering there is no sugar and cream. For the same you need, 3 ripened bananas, vanilla extract, and honey. Check out the method and other details in the video. 

4.  5 ingredient cheese onion sandwich

If you are planning to surprise him with your cooking skills then what could be a great idea than breakfast. Prepare this easy peasy sandwich and make him super happy. For the recipe, you just need an onion, corn, bread slices, cheese and chili flakes. Follow the video to know more. 

5. Simple mini samosas

This is another savory dish if you are not a big fan of sweet treats. And who does not like fried and flavourful samosas. This one is hassle-free as you don't have to prepare dough as you can use bread. Check out the video to know the ingredients and method. 

