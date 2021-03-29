Happy Holi 2021: 7 dos and don'ts for everyone to stay safe from Bhang hangover

Holi celebration is just not complete without Bhang, but what about the side effects and hangover? Don’t worry, because dietician Vidhi Chawla shares some dos and don’ts to follow for consuming Bhang and staying safe from the hangover. Happy Holi!

It's difficult to think of Holi without bhang. On Holi, almost every food item was laced with this edible cannabis preparation, from savoury pakoras to candy, lassi, and thandai. While it may seem to be a lot of fun, if you've ever tried bhang, you'll know that it can make you totally unresponsive and has some unpleasant side effects. However, if you've never done it before and plan to do it this year, you should know exactly what to expect and how to handle the hangover. Here are some dos and don’ts of Bhang exclusively shared by dietician Vidhi Chawla.

The Dos-

Drink a lot of water

Dehydration is a side effect of bhang. It is recommended that you drink more water before and after you use bhang. You all must have heard that having something ‘khatta’ is able to help you get rid of a hangover. Vitamin C and antioxidants in lemon will make you feel lighter, if you have consumed bhang.

Consume more fruits

Eat a lot of fruits because they are going to help you to remain hydrated. Consume fruit drinks instead of tea or coffee. It will detox your body system as well. Fibre helps the stomach to clean up. Laxatives such as Isabgol and Triphala are also beneficial.

Take a warm bath and a good sleep

A warm bath can help to relax your nerves and relieve body aches, drowsiness, and headaches. To fight the hangover, you should stay in the shower for a little longer. According to studies also, a hot water bath, can help reduce the side effects of cannabinoids (chemicals contained in bhang), especially if you vomit a lot after using cannabis.

The Don’ts

Don’t consume bhang on an empty stomach

Just like alcohol or any other intoxicant, Bhang also hits you badly when consumed on an empty stomach. Before drinking bhang, make sure you've eaten a full meal. This is also why bhang is combined with 'thandai,' which tends to dilute the effects.

Avoid painkillers

Never use pain killers to get rid of a hangover or headache caused by bhang consumption. It can cause acidity, which makes nausea worse. If you have a health problem, popping a pain reliever will potentially hurt you.

Don’t take bhang if you suffer from heart problem and high BP

If you have heart problems, high blood pressure, or nerve disorders, you should stop consuming bhang. An overdose of bhang can be fatal in such patients. Asthmatics should avoid consuming bhang as well. In serious situations, an overdose can cause damage to your digestive tracks and even hepatitis as well.

Avoid fried foods

If you have a hangover, avoid deep-fried snacks. Fried foods can aggravate acid reflux and gastritis, as well as increase toxin levels in the body. Green salads and fruits are a better option.

