Hard boiled eggs vs Soft boiled eggs: Which one is safer and easier to make?

There are mainly two ways to boil an egg, soft-boiled and hard-boiled. Check out the health benefits of both and the recipe to prepare them.

Eating eggs everyday has multiple health benefits. Eggs provide high-quality protein and consist of several vitamins and minerals, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. The egg white contains the proteins, while the yolk contains healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

When it comes to the cook on the egg, everyone has their own preference. Be it scrambled eggs, poached eggs, fried or boiled eggs. When it comes to boiling the eggs, they can be either hard-boiled or soft-boiled eggs. While cooking hard-boiled eggs, the egg white and the yolk are solidified whereas, in soft-boiled eggs, the yolk is left raw and the egg is partially cooked. Here are some health benefits of the two and steps to cook them.

Hard-boiled eggs:

Health benefits

Hard-boiled eggs are a rich source of essential nutrients like vitamin D, zinc, iron, calcium and Vitamin B. The protein in hard-boiled eggs helps in strengthening the muscles and bones. Lutein and zeaxanthin found in these eggs have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that promote eye health.

How to cook

In a pan, add some cold water and put the eggs in. Heat the pot on high heat and bring the water to a boil. Turn off the flame and place the pan on the hot burner while keeping it covered. Let it rest for 10-12 minutes. The longer you cook them, the firmer the yolk will become. Strain the water and put the eggs under cold running water to cool them down.

Soft-boiled eggs:

Health benefits

Soft boiled eggs are incredibly delicious and satisfying. These are not recommended for people with a weak immune system and for elderly or pregnant women as it may contain impurities because of it being semi-cooked. In soft-boiled eggs, the egg white is cooked and so the proteins remain intact.

How to cook

Bring the water to a boil, and lower the heat. Put the eggs into the water one at a time and cook for 5-7 minutes. Strain the water and put the eggs under cold running water to stop the cooking. Set the egg upright in an egg cup and remove the top part of the shell carefully with a knife.

In conclusion, hard-boiled eggs are healthier and safer to consume than soft-boiled eggs, as, in the latter, the raw egg yolk can increase the risk of salmonella.

