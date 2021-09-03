Have a fussy eater at home? Here's what you can do

From being on their toes all day, to always getting no for an answer, all the mothers could relate to the struggle of dealing with a fussy eater. Not to mention, all the thought and effort that has to go behind deciding a dish and then actually being able to feed it.

Every mother, since eternity, is on a lookout for a miracle to happen that could lure their children to eat everything. While this could take some time to happen, if at all, here are a few tips that will come to your rescue.

Innovate: If your child says no to a certain food, don’t argue with them or force them to eat it. This will make the child even more stubborn, and s/he might not even taste it ever in their life. Instead give them the same food again, but with a pinch of innovation. You can add sauces or mix it with another vegetable that would look both appealing and tasty to your young ones.

A family that eats together stays together: Most of us might have heard this adage, and it can’t stand more true when it comes to your tiny tots. How, you ask? Children often tend to imitate their parents. Make sure to sit and eat with your child, this way s/he will copy you and end up eating whatever you eat.

Don’t criticise a dish in front of your child: Parents always set examples for their children, and no one would want to set a bad one. So, keep in mind that you never criticise a dish or never talk about the foods that you don’t like when your child is around. They should have the impression that every food tastes good.

Don’t reward your child with treats: Parents often make this mistake of rewarding children with his/her favourite chocolate or chips. However, it is a bad practice. Whenever you do this, your child thinks that treats are good food and vegetables and fruits are bad. Not that, never give them treats, but don’t give it in exchange for them eating their meals.

Make sure to give everyone the same food: Make this a rule of thumb to never make a separate dish for anyone in the family. This will leave your kid in the impression that it is okay to ask for a special menu.

Be patient: Some children may take an hour, or more, to finish their meal. Stay calm with your child and ask him to eat it a bit quickly. You can tell them make-belief stories to get the job done. However, scolding and screaming at your child will make him think of having his/her meal as the most difficult and least enjoyable part of the day. So, don’t forget to make it as entertaining as his other activities of the day.

