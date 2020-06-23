Have a messy kitchen? Follow THESE rules to organize it

Before starting to organize your kitchen, there are certain things that you should know. Follow this guide to know more.

Setting up and maintaining the kitchen is not an easy thing. Every day there is a lot of pressure to keep it clean and organized. Everything we need to eat is prepared in this area. It is packed with all foods, spices and other ingredients. Organizing a kitchen includes setting up cabinets, refrigerator, placing dishes and other equipment. There is a lot of work to do in it.



If you have a messy kitchen or need some tips to organize your kitchen, then read on.

1- First, remove all the things that don’t have any purpose right now. So, for that, check the expiry dates of spices, grains and other packed foods. Then bring them out of the cabinets to create some free space in it.

2- Label all the items in the freezer and cabinets so that you don’t have to find them while cooking. It will be easier to get them quickly.

3- Clean your freezer and fridge as well. Take out all the things to clean the space and them place them according to their usage.

4- Now, organize your dishes, tools and equipment. Place them in the drawers which are easily reachable. For example, if you are baking frequently nowadays, then place those baking goods and equipment in the nearest drawer.

5- Organizing your kitchen also includes cleaning the sink as well. Regular usage makes them stinky which needs to be removed by a good wash.

6- For placing different things in the fridge, use the drawers wisely. Each of the drawers is for a different purpose, so use them accordingly.

7- For the packaged foods have a separate drawer and label it with a special marking.

8- Put tea leaves, milk, coffee etc. in another place separately. Don’t mix them up with other goods.

Also Read| 6 Common silly cooking mistakes and here's how to avoid them

Share your comment ×