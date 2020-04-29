Have your cravings increased in quarantine? Follow THESE smart and healthy food swaps

As per experts, being stuck home during a challenging situation, like a pandemic, can induce stress eating. Here's a lowdown on healthy swaps you should go for.

When stuck at home, one of the top things that most of us have a challenge with is food cravings! Yes, it’s true. Experts suggest that being at home during a challenging situation our side, like a pandemic, can induce stress eating. Besides, you could be looking for that creamy shake or street food, simply out of boredom too, or because you’re missing your friends and loved ones. Whatever the reason is, the fact is that these urges of bingeing on unhealthy food are well, not healthy. However, there is a way out. You can trick your mind into eating good food and satiate your cravings. You simply need to swap! We tell you more.

1. Sweet Tooth

Let’s face it, we’re always ready for dessert, no matter how full we are. So, the first on our list had to be sugar cravings. Whether you want mithai, thick shake, cake, or ice cream, you know that you can’t step outside and risk an infection. Moreover, it isn’t completely safe to get it home delivered too. So here’s what you can have instead:

Try a fruit: Yes, that apple you’ve been avoiding or that banana in your fridge is loaded with nutrients and natural sugars. These not only keep you full for a long time but are also refreshing during summers. If you are a diabetic or are in a prediabetes phase, opt for low GI fruits that are safe for you. A great way to have fruits is also by making fresh, sugar-free spreads for your daily breakfast or juices and smoothies.

Try jaggery or maple syrup: Before I get into the benefits, I must say these are high on sugar content. However, they are the lesser evil. While they satiate your sugar cravings, they have the basic nutrients that are stripped off in the processing of refined sugar.

Dried berries and raisins: Instead of having sugary snacks, opt for dry fruits like raisins and sugar-free dried berries. These work the same way as fruits and act as a great option to munch on post meals.

Dark chocolate: If you’re lucky to find dark chocolate or have stocked up at home, then it is great. Low in sugar but high on cocoa, this helps you satiate your chocolate craving.

Desserts: Make healthy desserts with dates, nuts, oats, and mixed flour (or wheat flour if you don’t have). These will surely take your mind off the unhealthy desserts.

2. The Salt Binge

Chips, trail mixes, and crips, we are guilty of a midnight snack (or even a midday one). The need to munch on crispy things is even higher when you’re bored or feeling blue. So we give you a few more options:

Fruits: Fruits help with sugar and salt cravings. Sprinkle your fruit with chilli powder or a pinch of salt (if you really need it) and see the magic. You will feel full for longer and provide nutrition to your body.

Nuts: Your crispy fix is best resolved with a handful of mixed nuts. Opt for regular nuts, not fried coated or salted options.

A bowl of yogurt: Get your protein fix and curb your craving with frozen home-made yogurt. Add spices to it, to make it even tastier.

Lemon juice: Squeeze a bit of lemon juice one your fruits or other dishes instead of salt or chaat masala, it will help with the cravings.

Make snacks: Instead of chips and fried snacks, try making healthy snacks like low-salt popcorn, tossed salad, dried nuts mix, baked chips, and other roasted snacks.

Pro Tip: Hydrate

Water can really change the way you approach cravings. It boosts your overall health and makes your brain think that your stomach is full. Additionally, staying at home can disrupt your daily water intake and reduce it, as your routine is off track. A great way to hydrate more is by having water in different forms. In summer, opt for flavoured water with fruits or lemon and mint. You can even consume a glass of buttermilk daily, which is packed with protein. Have juicy fruits like watermelon to increase the hydration level in your body. Avoid having multiple cups tea and coffee with sugar, opt for sweeteners like stevia and other artificial sweeteners.

By Ms. Honey Thaker, Head Nutritionist - Fitness Science & Nutrition, Purenutrition.me

