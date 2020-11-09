Having these foods may increase your anxiety levels

Feeling anxious? Avoid these food items that may trigger anxiety and depression and may worsen your anxiety levels.

All of us have experienced anxiety sometime or the other. We have all gone through this knot in our stomach kind of a feeling. It is inexplicable and has no cure. However, there are some lifestyle changes that can reduce anxiety. Whether it’s talking with your friends and family or going out for a walk in the park. Certain things do help.

Food plays an important role as far as our mental state is concerned. While there are some foods that calm us down and make us feel good and relaxed, there are also some foods that can worsen our anxiety levels. Here are some food items that need to be avoided when you feel anxious or depressed.

Caffeine

It is a well-known fact that consuming excessive amounts of caffeine can cause mood swings, depression, restlessness and lack of sleep.

Fast food

While having fast food to relax or just take it easy, seems like a good idea, it probably isn’t. Fast foods like burgers, pizza, fries, etc. can make you feel more anxious and hence their consumption needs to be avoided on a daily basis.

Refined oil

It is hydrogenated and forms Trans fats when heated. Trans fat suppresses blood flow and it can increase anxiety levels and depression.

Sugar

Having something sweet may seem like a tempting thought. But consuming too much sugar can cause a drop in blood sugar levels which may lead to panic attacks and mood swings.

Fruit juices

Fruit juices instantly energise your body and make you feel active. However, this boost of energy is followed by a slump. This can make you feel tired and depressed.

Also read: Foods that should be in your regular diet to stay healthy and keep diseases at bay

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×