Health Benefits of Cucumber: Here's why you should add this veggie to your diet

Cucumber is packed with antioxidants and is known for its water content. If you love cucumber, then read below to find out some health benefits of this vegetable.

Some fruits and veggies are consumed almost daily. They are either a part of our salads or our veggies. And one such veggie which is consumed massively across the globe is cucumber. Cucumber not only acts as a cooling agent, but it also has some amazing health benefits. There are multiple health benefits of cucumber that we don't know about. It's not only good for weight loss but also helps with ageing and joint pains.

If you are looking to add one veggie to your diet, then read below to find out why you should choose cucumber and why it should be a part of your daily diet.

Hydrates your body:

Cucumbers contain 95.2 percent, which means that it has approx 150 ml of water, which constitutes around 26 percent of your daily water intake through food.

Good for the heart:

Cucumber contains potassium, which helps with blood pressure. Research also suggests that consuming cucumber can lower the rate of stroke and also reduce the risk of other cardiovascular diseases.

Helps with ageing:

Cucumbers are usually found in skin products because they are known to be effective for fine lines and wrinkles. They are known as an anti-wrinkle agent in cosmetic products, protecting our skin from the effects of ageing.

Helps with pains and aches:

Cucumbers are packed with flavonoids, which are anti-inflammatory and have been shown to limit the release of free radicals in the body and to reduce pain.

Helps with bad breath:

Bad breath is caused by bacteria in the mouth. Fibre and water-rich vegetables like cucumbers can boost your mouth's saliva production, which helps wash away the bacteria that causes the odour in the mouth.

