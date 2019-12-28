Health Benefits of Jaggery: Here's how cane sugar helps to keep your body warm during winters

Jaggery is beneficial for our health. Today, check out the health benefits of jaggery.

Jaggery aka cane sugar is healthy for our body and so, it should be consumed during the winter. Every food and dessert wrap them up with jaggery during this time of year. Whether its dessert or main course or any soft drink, a dash of jaggery can make it tastier. 'Gur ki roti' with ghee and saunf, 'Makki ki roti' with gur and ghee are some of the popular foods that we love to eat in winter. Jaggery is unrefined sugar obtained from raw and concentrated sugarcane juice. Jaggery can also be made from date palm or sap of coconut. But the one made from cane sugar is the most common. It is prepared by boiling the sugarcane juice until it gets solidified. Apart from being used for culinary purposes, jaggery has numerous beneficial factors for health. It is mostly considered to be good for digestion. Along with that, it has several other benefits like controlling constipation, detoxifying the liver, purifying blood, boosting immune system, etc. Read on to know more about its health benefits.

Good for constipation

Jaggery can relieve and prevent constipation by activating the digestive enzymes in our body and stimulating the bowel movements. It also works as a diuretic agent to stimulate bowel movement. A small piece of jaggery after lunch could regulate your digestion, which is good for overall health.

Detoxify the liver

Jaggery is a natural body cleanser, which reduces the workload of the liver. It helps to cleanse the liver by flushing out harmful toxins from the body, thus detoxifies the liver. So, jaggery is a good way of detoxification.

Treats the symptoms of flu

Jaggery can fight the symptoms of cold and cough. Mix the 'gur' with warm water and drink it up. You can add it to your tea as well instead of sugar. Jaggery produces heat in the body, and this warming effect makes it sweet, which can treat cold and flu.

Purifies blood

The prime benefit of jaggery is its ability to purify the blood. It cleanses the blood, making the body healthy. Clean blood is meant to be free from any disease.

Can boost the immune system

Jaggery is highly packed with antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium. They can prevent free-radical damage and also boost resistance against infections. Jaggery increases the total count of haemoglobin in the blood.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :NDTV Food

Read More