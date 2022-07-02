11 Extraordinary health benefits of Radishes that will make you love it

From soft pink to vibrant red - Radishes are often underrated root vegetables and are not too popular amongst people. However, you will be surprised to know that this peculiarly shaped vegetable brings along an array of health benefits.

Not only are Radishes super rich in Vitamins, but they are also a host to antioxidants which altogether helps protect the human body in various ways.

A humble root vegetable blooming in winter is far more than its distinct appearance. Without further ado, let us dig out all nutrient information and the health benefits of Radishes.

Also, DO NOT miss out on the yummilicious Radish dishes in the end!!

What are Radishes?

Radishes are a group of root vegetables with a pervasive flavor, crispy flesh, and variable skin color and are native to Southeast Asia and Central Asia. Radishes are best known for their spicy and peppery taste.

Radishes come in all sorts of different sizes and shapes. They can be long and narrow to short and round in terms of size, while their skin can be black, white, pink, yellow, white, or purple. Radishes are usually eaten raw as a salad.

What are the different types and varieties of Radishes?

The color and shape of Radishes primarily determine their variety. There are several diverse varieties of Radishes available in the market today. Those are:

• Red Radish - it is one of the most common Radishes across the globe. They are also known as Globe or Round Radish. They are red in color and can be (both) long and narrow to round and short.

• Japanese or Diakon Radish - it looks like a carrot and is white in color.

• Watermelon Radish - it is pale green in color and has a pink interior.

• Black Radish - it is also known as Spanish Radish and has black skin.

Apart from the various types of Radishes that are most common to people, there are certain other distinguished varieties of this root vegetable that are not necessarily known to many. These varieties are as follows -

• Black Spanish

• Cherry Belle

• French Breakfast

• Early Scarlet Globe

• Plum Purple

• China Rose

• Burpee White

As interesting as their names sound, the flavor profile differs so that you can utilize them in versatile dishes.

Quick overview of nutrient content in Radishes.

Here is a quick overview of the nutritional factors of Radishes:

• Radishes are grass-root vegetables that contain a high amount of Fiber and Potassium.

• They are high on folic acid and flavonoids alike.

• They contain loads of Vitamins, like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin K.

Additionally, they carry a high amount of antioxidants, along with fiber, zinc, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, calcium, iron, and manganese.

To give you a more precise nutrient content profile of Radishes, here we have a chart that showcases its nutrients per half-cup serving, i.e., approximately 58 grams.

• Sodium - 23 milligrams

• Protein - 0.30 grams

• Potassium - 135 milligrams

• Calories - 10

• Carbohydrates - 2 grams

• Fat - 1 gram

• Cholesterol - 0 milligrams

• Sugar - 1 gram

• Fiber - 1 gram

• Folate - 16 mcg

Is Radish safe to eat?

Yes, consumption of Radishes is pretty safe. On the contrary, Radishes come with multiple health benefits unless you go overboard with them.

Radish is grown and consumed all around the globe in many forms. The most common way is as a salad or stuffing in parathas. People also use Radishes in making chutney owing to their intense flavor.

What are the health benefits of Radishes?

After going through the detailed nutrient profile of Radishes, it is safe to say that these root vegetables really do host abundant health benefits. And they must be included in your everyday diet.

Let us now understand in-depth the numerous health benefits of Radishes.

1. Saves RBCs - Radishes help to prevent damage to Red Blood Cells by supplying more oxygen to the blood.

2. High on fiber - When you start eating Radishes daily as a part of your salad intake in ample amounts, then it will undoubtedly help to better your digestion system. It prevents dysfunction of your liver and gallbladder. Radishes are also responsible for regulating bile production.

3. Guards the heart - Radishes are also a great source of Anthocyanins, which are responsible for the proper functionality of your heart.

4. Controls blood pressure - Radishes have potassium in them, which will help you lower your blood pressure and keep the blood flow in control. Radishes are a must for someone who suffers from hypertension as it is known to cool your blood.

5. Immunity booster - Radishes have a high amount of Vitamin C, which helps in common coughs and colds and boosts your immunity overall. Since it has a high amount of Vitamin C, it also helps in inflammation and prevents early aging giving us another reason to consume it on a daily basis.

6. Wonderful for the skin - This humble root vegetable has Vitamin C in them. A Vitamin which is known to be very beneficial for the skin. Vitamin C helps in the formation of collagen (a nutrient responsible for making up the skin structure and other connecting tissues), thus increasing the elasticity of your skin. Radishes also help in enhancing UV protection of skin by fighting against free radicals. Due to its disinfectant properties, it helps in reducing skin disorders such as wrinkles and dry skin.

7. Good help against fever - Drinking the juice of this root vegetable can help you guarantee straight relief in fever without any side effects. It reduces the body temperature and fights against the inflammations caused due to fever because it acts as an adequate disinfectant.

8. Good for kidneys - Radishes are an excellent diuretic, detergent, and disinfectant vegetables that help to wash away the toxins gathered in kidneys and blood. This, in turn, aids in preventing several consequential kidney disorders.

Does Radish help in preventing cancer?

Yes, the consumption of Radish can help prevent cancer because they contain glucosinolates, which are sulfur-containing compounds. These compounds can prevent your cells from the genetic mutations that can cause cancer.

Does Radish help you lose weight?

Radishes help in losing weight as it contains few calories, almost zero fat, and very low carbohydrates. This nutritional profile makes them a great meal addition for someone who wants to lose weight. Radishes are very high in water content, i.e., almost 94 grams of water every 100 grams, which will ensure you are getting the hydration you need for losing weight along with your regular water intake. It is also known to increase the metabolism of your body because it has a high amount of fiber and a low glycemic index, which increases regular intestinal movements.

Does Radish help against diabetes?

Yes, the consumption of Radishes can help you regulate your blood sugar levels if you are prediabetic or have blood sugar issues. This winter vegetable has anti-diabetic properties that improve glucose uptake and lower blood sugar. Radishes have a compound that regulates adiponectin, which is a hormone that is responsible for the reduction of blood sugar levels in the blood. Thus eating Radish can directly improve your insulin response and glucose metabolism.

What are some healthy and delicious ways to eat Radish?

Radishes boast a supreme peppery, tangy taste (when eaten raw) that you can incorporate into many contrasting dishes ranging from curries, salads, pickles, and sandwiches to Indian parathas (stuffed flatbreads)!

Conversely, cooking a Radish forces it to lose out on its peppery stingy flavor and attain a somewhat sweet, earthy flavor.

There is no one to eat Radish. Here are some popular ways to embrace Radishes in your daily diet routine -

• Sprinkle some salt and eat them whole.

• Add finely diced radish slices into your sandwiches.

• If you love homemade salsa, toss the Radishes in a bowl with peppers, shallots, jalapenos, cucumbers, lime, and lemon juice.

• Create an easy yet flavor-packed Radish dip by merging 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup diced Radishes, one finely minced garlic, and a dash of red wine vinegar (or lime) in a food processor until smooth.

• Roast and sauté Radishes in olive oil to enhance the flavor.

• Add a few shredded radishes to your favorite salads and coleslaw.

• Elevate your chicken salad or tuna salad by adding a couple of teaspoons of finely chopped radishes.

• Bluntly diced Radishes add a punchy crunch to tacos.

• Upgrade your burger or steak by adding (sliced) grilled Radishes.

• Utilize Radishes as a healthy canapé for dips, for example, beetroot hummus with carrots, celery, and cucumber.

• Pickle those Radishes (like you would cucumbers) by using spices and spoonfuls of vinegar.

• The Radish roots and greens (both) are a healthy addition to soups, sandwiches, risotto, pork chops, and turkey wraps.

• You can also add shredded Radishes to your cake to give it another texture (oh yes, you read that right!)

• Drink your veggies - whisp up Radishes at home to make its juice. Add other complementary fruits and vegetables like Sweet potatoes, apples, tomatoes, pears, or seasonal fruits to amplify the overall flavor and benefits.

What are some delectable Radish dishes?

From yummy entrees, tacos, top fish, nutty noodle dishes, salad, and grain bowls to quick side dishes, Radishes unquestionably suits any palate and cuisine. Not only does it elevate the dish texturally, but it also adds a zingy depth in terms of flavor.

To give you a little encouragement, we have a list of scrumptious dishes that you can efficiently DIY at home!

1. Mooli (Radish) Stir Fry

A classic South Indian flavor-packed curry using mooli radishes. Mooli radishes are largely popular in India and are also known as Daikon Radish. They are white in color and have a crispy texture and a mildly sharp flavor. You can eat this root vegetable both ways - raw and cooked.

The ingredients required are:

• 2-3 Mooli radishes (peeled and diced)

• Salt (as per your taste)

• Red chili powder - 2 teaspoons

• Turmeric powder - ⅛ teaspoon

• Coriander powder - 1 teaspoon

• Sesame oil - 1 tablespoon

• Black Urad dal - 1 teaspoon

• Chana dal - 1 teaspoon

• Cumin seeds - 1 teaspoon

• Curry leaves - 1 set

2. Braised Radish Leaves or Mooli Saag

This delicious dish uses Radish leaves which are extremely healthy, just like most leafy green vegetables, and taste tangy and peppery.

The ingredients required are:

• 2-3 cups of Radish leaves (washed and finely diced)

• Garlic - 1 clove

• Red onion - ½ cup

• Tomatoes - ½ cup

• Ginger root - ½ teaspoon (freshly grated)

• Green chili - 1 (medium size)

• Cooking oil - 1 tablespoon

• Salt (as per your taste)

• Cumin powder - ¼ teaspoon (roasted)

• Garam masala - 1 teaspoon

• Coconut milk - ¼ cup

3. Ricotta Salata with Radish and Lettuce

Mix top wedges of beautiful Little Gem lettuce and zingy mixed radishes like French, black, Easter, breakfast, and watermelon radishes for a radiant array that is as pretty as a picture!

The ingredients required are:

• Lemon zest - 1 teaspoon

• Fresh lemon juice - 3 tablespoons

• Olive oil - ⅓ cup (plus more to drizzle on top)

• Kosher salt - ½ teaspoon

• Ground black pepper - ½ teaspoon (fresh)

• Little Gem lettuce - 3 heads (about 1½ lb., quartered lengthwise)

• Mixed radishes - 2 ½ cups (thinly chopped)

• Ricotta Salata cheese - 3 ounces (grated)

• Salted sunflower seed kernels - ¼ cup (roasted)

• Poppy seeds - 1 tablespoon

• Sesame seeds - 1 tablespoon (toasted)

• Sea salt - 2 teaspoons

4. Roasted Radish in Miso

Infuse crispy Radishes with the caramelized and soft shallots in the oven. The entire delicacy is then tossed right away in a savory, tangy, good-for-your-health/tastebuds combo of apple cider vinegar and miso.

The ingredients required are:

• White miso - 1 ½ tablespoon

• Olive oil - 1 tablespoon

• Apple cider vinegar - 2 teaspoons

• Easter Egg radishes - 1 bunch (about 12 oz. - remove the tops and reserve them for later)

• Shallot - 1 (quarter and separate the layers)

5. Creamy Ricotta with Radishes

This recipe is as simple as a quick snack. Plus, it is absolutely ideal for munching on before a proper meal. Light and crispy, the Radishes induce a bomb of flavor, while silky cheese soothes everything.

6. Crispy Chicken With Grilled Radishes

Your average chicken dinner will undeniably get elevated (a big) thanks to super-crispy chicken skin, vivid radishes, and lemony, buttery, umami juices.

The ingredients required are:

• Bone-in - 8

• Skin-on chicken thighs - 3 pounds approximately

• Kosher salt - 1 ¼ teaspoon

• Black pepper - ½ teaspoon (freshly ground)

• Olive oil - ¼ cup

• Red onion - 1 (roughly cut into 8 pieces)

• Garlic - 2 cloves (crushed)

• Red Radishes - 12 ounces

• Low-sodium chicken broth - 1 cup

• Butter - 2 tablespoons (unsalted)

• Lemon juice - 1 tablespoon (fresh)

• Fresh chives - 1 tablespoon (finely chopped)

• Baguette slices - 4 (toasted/grilled)

7. Pickled Radishes

There is nothing better than a pickled Radish. These have the power to make any recipe more vibrant, like salads, ramen noodles, salmon, tacos, and even a cocktail (damn)! In less than 24 hours, you can effectively pickle Radishes at home (using vinegar and lemon) and enjoy their rich, tangy-sweet, and sour taste.

Conclusion - are Radishes good for you?

Radishes may not usually be a diet staple, although they have an outstanding nutritional profile. This root vegetable contains heaps of nutrients and compounds like vitamin C, potassium, folate, and many other antioxidants that bestow positively towards a fitter, healthier body.

In short, Radishes ARE good for you.

Radishes might not come to be your casual go-to vegetable, yet the extraordinary health benefits of Radishes speak for themselves - loud and crystal clear. So do not forget to include these in your flavorsome recipes!

Also, try out our mentioned recipes and let us know which ones turned out to be your favorite.