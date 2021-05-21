Health Benefits of Wheatgrass: How it boosts oxygen and how to include it in your daily diet?

Wheatgrass comes with many health benefits as it is packed with all important nutrients. Apart from that, regular consumption of wheatgrass also boosts oxygen. Here’s what an expert has to say about it.

Green in colour, wheatgrass is considered as a natural form of oxygen. As the name suggests, the green grass gets its colour from the presence of Chlorophyll in it. Natural chlorophyll is a super potent antioxidant and is highly recommended for the diet of people suffering from COVID-19. Chlorophyll is known to increase red blood cells in the body and help in the regeneration of blood cells. It is also known to assist in carrying oxygen in the blood. So, Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director, JIVO Wellness Pvt. Ltd., talks about how it boosts oxygen and provides other health benefits and how to consume it.

Health benefits of green wheatgrass:

1- Apart from being a great source of natural Chlorophyll, wheatgrass is also a great source of Zinc, amino acids, iron, magnesium, and other essential minerals and micro and macronutrients like potassium, calcium, selenium, copper and phosphorus.

2- It also includes an abundance of Vitamin A, C, E, K, D and B complex. 8 out of 17 amino acids are essential for the body and your body cannot produce them itself.

3- It is one of the finest medicines available in nature and is known as green blood because of its rich chlorophyll content. Wheatgrass contains 98 out of 102 earth elements and is full of antioxidants, flavonoids and tannins.

How to consume wheatgrass?

Wheatgrass can be consumed in the form of juice or grounded powder. It can easily be found in health food stores or specialty grocery stores. One may consume wheatgrass juice or powder or may include it in their healthy drinks and smoothies to increase the nutritional value. The possibilities of consuming wheatgrass are endless. One can consume it as they like it as long as it is a part of their diet.

