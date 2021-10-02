Health Freak? Make Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 count by picking up these healthy breakfast cereals
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is around the corner and you just can’t calm on the blockbuster deals it has to offer. In addition to massive deals and discounts on fashion, beauty, electronics, accessories and kitchen utilities, take undue advantage of the deals that are open on groceries. If you are a health freak, then you should snatch a glimpse of these breakfast cereals on sale to kickstart your day in a healthy way.
1. Solimo No Sugar Muesli
Solimo No Sugar Muesli is the perfect source of rich fibre early in the morning. It is cholesterol and sugar free which makes it a great crunchy and tasty breakfast. The minimal sweetness is naturally infused with the help of natural sweetness from fruits and nuts that it contains. It is loaded with the goodness of delicious ingredients like almonds, raisins, and apple juice concentrate. What’s more? It has low levels of saturated fats which makes it a delectable delight early in the morning.
2. Yogabar Wholegrain Breakfast Muesli Fruits, Nuts and Seeds
This super saver pack contains 91 percent of whole grains, nuts, and seeds which adds a silver lining to your bleary mornings. With a powerhouse of natural ingredients and antioxidants you can never say NO to this breakfast meal. The flavourful amalgamation of cranberries and rich dark chocolate combines richness of apricots, raisins, oats, almonds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and chia seeds beautifully.
3. Quaker Oats Pouch
Oats rank high on the breakfast menu of every health freak. Quaker Oats Pouch is a must when one needs micro nutrients for supporting a healthy immune system. With an easy twist of onion tadkas and a toss of veggies, oats taste yum in true sense. This natural source of fibres, carbohydrates, proteins plays a major role in reducing cholesterol levels. Make it sweet or spicy, the choice is yours!
4. RiteBite Max Protein Daily Choco Almond 10% Protein Bar
This on the go protein bar is a power snack every morning. The perfect combination of flax seeds, whole grain rolled oats, dark chocolate, and almonds gives the consumer 2 hours of sustained energy. Sourced from vegetarian ingredients RiteBite Max Protein Daily Choco Almond 10% Protein Bar satisfies your hunger in a jiffy.
5. Kellogg's All Bran Wheat Flakes
Kellogg's All Bran Wheat Flakes contain sun-ripped whole wheat from the fields of India. With softy flattened cooked and toasted flakes, this breakfast cereal is extremely high in vitamins. The features like rich in fibre and zero cholesterol makes it the best choice for your digestive wellness every morning. These wheat flakes never fall short in helping you attain a nourishing start of the day.
Amazon Great Indian Festival is a boon for those you wish to save a lump sum amount on grocery bills. Satisfy your taste buds and consume a quick chunk of proteins, carbohydrates, fibres, and vitamins with an ease. These nourishing and tasty breakfast cereals live upto the expectations of the health freak residing within you.
Also Read: Love flaunting ethnic wear? Let your wishlist make its way to cart in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021