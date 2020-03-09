Healthy Dessert Recipes: THIS is how you can make healthy sugar free sweets

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

We often cut out the sweets from our diet due to the unhealthy added sugar which can take a toll on our health. But what if we told you that you can have healthy sweets even when you're on a diet without doing any damage to your health, diet and fitness?

Some of us just have a sweet tooth and no matter what happens we just can't not have sweets. Giving up on our favourite desserts in order to stay healthy can be very heartbreaking, but it's always the first things that you need to quit if you want to stay fit. cutting out the sweets from your diet can instantly put you in a bad mood. We all have that one guilty pleasure, that one indulgence but when we have to cut that from our diet, it can be really heartbreaking. But there's a way to include your favourite foods in your diet without adding more calories to your diet. A little bit of dessert won't do any harm to your diet if you know how to pick your dessert. The most important thing to do is to replace the added sugar with natural sweeteners like honey, dates, jaggery and cinnamon. You can always make some healthy desserts at home to curb your sugar cravings without damaging your diet and also add more nutrients to your diet while you do it. Here are some healthy dessert recipes that you can have while you diet.

1. Muesli Balls

Heat one spoon of ghee in a pan and add 150 grams muesli, 150 grams jaggery and one spoon of honey and cook it on a low flame for up to 5 minutes. Now, let it cool down and then roll it into small balls and store in an airtight container.

2. Oats Phirni

Take 250 ml milk and boil it on low flame. Add some saffron and 5 tablespoons of honey to it and 100 grams roasted oats. Let it come to a boil and then serve it in a small bowl. Garnish it with chopped dry fruits.

3. Flaxseed Ladoo

Grind half a cup of almonds and half a cup of cashews and put it in a bowl. Now, mix half a cup of flaxseed to it along with one cup of powdered jaggery. Add some ghee and knead it into a dough. Roll it into small laddoos and store in an airtight container.

4. Roasted Chikki

Roast 100 grams peanuts and remove the cover and keep it aside. Now, heat 2 spoons of ghee in a pan and add 100 grams jaggery and let it melt. Once it melts and becomes sticky add the roasted peanuts to it. Now, take a plate and grease it with oil and put this jaggery and peanuts mixture in it and flatten it with a spatula and allow it to cool.

5. Ragi Ladoo

Take 2 cups of ragi and roast it and then grind it and make a fine powder. Heat 6 spoons of ghee in a pan and put the ragi flour in it and roast for up to 5 minutes and then keep it aside. Now, take 2 spoons of ghee in a pan and heat it and add put 200 grams of jaggery and melt it and put some crushed dry fruits and nuts in it. Now, add the roasted ragi flour in this mixture and cook it on low flame for 2 minutes and then put it aside and let it cool. After that, you can roll it into small ladoos and store.

