Healthy food recipes: Try THESE interesting ways to include muesli in your everyday diet

We all strive to eat healthy and stay healthy. Some of us have fitness goals while others have weight loss goals and eating healthy is an essential part of healthcare. This is why most people try to start their day with some healthy foods that are filling and prevent further cravings. Healthy snacks are also very important for our diet. Muesli happens to be one such cereal that is loved by most people. It is a grain that has high fiber content and is a great source of protein and antioxidants. Many of us eat muesli as a healthy breakfast but it can get a little boring over time which is why it's always better to cook it in different ways that can keep your tastebuds happy and your health on point. But if you find it difficult to cook muesli in interesting ways and add it to your diet as a healthy meal or breakfast then you need to find the right recipes to suit your palate. Here are some fun muesli recipes that you can cook at home.

1. Muesli Chaat

Take a big bowl and add one cup of green moong sprouts and half one of roasted muesli. Now add one finely chopped onion and one tomato. Crush one medium-sized boiled potato and add one spoon of chaat masala and 2 spoons of green chutney and add salt to taste, you can also add some chilly powder if necessary and squeeze half a lemon in it and mix it well.

2. Muesli Chivda

Heat one tablespoon of oil in a pan and add half a teaspoon of mustard seeds and some curry leaves and saute. Now add 2 finely chopped green chillies and half a cup of raw peanuts. Cook it on low flame for up to 1 minutes and then add 2 cups of muesli and then add some cinnamon powder, salt and black pepper as per your taste and cook for up to 2 minutes and then let it cool. You can store it in a box and eat it as a snack.

3. Muesli Upma

Heat some oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and curry leave and saute. Now add one chopped onion and cook till it turns golden brown and then add 2 chopped green chillies and any other chopped vegetable as per your liking and cook on low flame for 2 to 3 minutes. Add some water to it and 2 cups of crushed muesli and salt to taste. Keep stirring till the water dries up and add some lemon juice if you like and garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve.

