Healthy Recipes: Add THESE immunity boosting chutneys in your daily diet

Healthy Recipes: Amid Coronavirus pandemic, it is very important to add immunity boosting food items in your daily diet. Check out these chutneys that will improve your health.

Coronavirus pandemic has led to stress, anxiety and fear among all as there is uncertainty lurking over us. The lockdown has led to massive changes in our lives and other things such as the economy as well. We know that there is no cure for COVID-19 so having better immunity is right now need of the hour along with other precautionary measures such as social distancing and hygiene practices among others.

Speaking of strong immunity, we have been sharing with our readers how they boost the immune system by incorporating varied superfoods and nutrients such as Vitamin A, C, zinc among others. Today we are talking about 5 immunity-boosting chutneys to add in your diet. Chutneys are quite a staple in our Indian diet. We like to have them almost on a daily basis as an accompaniment. Today we have rounded up 5 chutneys and their recipes that you should include in your daily diet for better health.

1. Coriander chutney

This particular chutney is one of the most common ones that you will found in Indian homes. It is usually used as an accompaniment for parathas or daily meals to enhance them. Speaking of nutritional profile, this chutney will give you Vitamin C, K, and proteins. And will aid you in several ways by boosting digestion and by maintaining blood sugar level and of course helps to build better immunity among others. Check out the recipe right here.

2. Mint Chutney

Mint chutney is another mouth-watering and refreshing chutney which is quite commonly consumed by many of us. During summers, we prepare them more often as they give cooling and soothing effect on our stomach. The chutney is packed with vitamins B, C, D and E. It aids in better gut health, digestion reduces inflammation and increases appetite among others. Check out the recipe right here.

3. Neem chutney

Yes, I know they taste really bitter but the chutney is surprisingly good. The neem leaves natural immunity booster and helps in reducing inflammation, improves liver, cardiovascular and eye health and overall immunity. Check out the recipe right here.

4. Amla chutney

Health readers would know that Amla is one of the best sources of vitamin C and thus, it becomes an immunity-booster. If you are a diabetic, you should definitely add this to your diet. Follow this video to know the method of chutney.

5. Garlic chutney

Garlic is another popular superfood in health circles and a natural immunity booster. It has natural antibiotic and antibacterial properties which keep colds and flu, GI tract infections, high blood pressure, and low immunity at bay. It aids in digestion, reduces cholesterol and protects heart among others. Did you know garlic increases the number of virus-fighting T-cells in your bloodstream? Check out the recipe of garlic chutney right below.

