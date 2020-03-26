Healthy Recipes: Check out THESE raw food based recipes for better gut and immunity

Healthy Recipes: Check out these healthy and delicious raw food item based recipes that are good for your gut and immunity.

Every human body has an ingrained doctor that we call as the immune system. And taking steps to boost our immunity system could make a big difference. Immunity, especially now during COVID-19 pandemic, is more important than ever. And improving gut health is of utmost importance as it is directly linked to the immune system. How can one improve gut health? Raw foods such as fruits, veggies, nuts and seeds among others can come to our rescue.

These food items have amazing healing property as they are unprocessed and wholesome plant-based food. Make sure to go for the organic ones for better health benefits. We asked Chef Ishika Konar, Executive Chef, at Atmantan Wellness Centre to share some easy and healthy recipes for better gut health and immunity. She shared three delicious and nutrient-packed recipes which include fresh fruits and fruit juices, chia seeds, cocoa powder, nuts, nut powders and mint among others. All the ingredients boast a great nutritional profile.

Check out the recipes right below:

Sunset Smoothie

Ingredients:

½ cup Papaya

½ cup Pineapple

½ cup fresh Orange Juice

½ cup Ice

Process:

Roughly dice down Papaya and Pineapple

Add both the fruits in a blender

Add some fresh orange juice

Add some ice to be nice and cool

Blend it in a creamy mixture consistency

Pour it into your serving glass

(Note: 1 portion has 115 calories)

Ironman Smoothie

Ingredients

100ml infused water

½ cup Ice

2 ripe Bananas

1 tbsp-soaked Chia Seeds

1 tsp Organic Honey

1 tbsp Raw Cocoa Powder

1 tsp Pink Salt

Process:

Grab a blender and add 2 peeled bananas

Add the unsweetened raw Cocoa powder

Add in some Chia seeds that are rich in Omega 3

Add a pinch of Pink Salt

Add ½ cup of Ice to retain the colour and flavour of fruits

Add some organic honey

Blend the mixture in a smooth consistency

Pour it in your serving glass

Garnish with some edible flower and a sprig of mint

(Note: 1 portion has 156 calories)

Heaven Tart

Ingredients:

5 soaked dates

2 tsp grated Coconut

1/2 cup soaked Cashew nuts

4 roasted Almonds

2 tsp Honey

2 tbsp Raw Cocoa Powder

For garnish Pistachio powder

For garnish Red Rose Petals

Process:

Add soaked cashews to the blender. Make sure the cashews are soaked only 20 mins prior blending to retain its natural colour

Add some organic honey to it. If Vegan, one can add Coconut flour syrup, Agave Nectar, Organic Maple Syrup or purees of fruits

Blend Cashews and Honey in a creamy consistency

Take the puree in a bowl

Blend the soaked dates in a puree (separately blend the dates and cashews)

Layer both the purees in a moulding bowl

Refrigerate it for 20 mins

Unmould the tart in your serving plate

Garnish it with red rose petals and freshly grated coconut

Top it up with some roasted Almonds and Pistachio powder

(Note: 1 portion has 38 calories)

All the recipes are shared by Ishika Konar, Executive Chef at Atmantan Wellness Centre

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More