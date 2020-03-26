Healthy Recipes: Check out THESE raw food based recipes for better gut and immunity
Every human body has an ingrained doctor that we call as the immune system. And taking steps to boost our immunity system could make a big difference. Immunity, especially now during COVID-19 pandemic, is more important than ever. And improving gut health is of utmost importance as it is directly linked to the immune system. How can one improve gut health? Raw foods such as fruits, veggies, nuts and seeds among others can come to our rescue.
These food items have amazing healing property as they are unprocessed and wholesome plant-based food. Make sure to go for the organic ones for better health benefits. We asked Chef Ishika Konar, Executive Chef, at Atmantan Wellness Centre to share some easy and healthy recipes for better gut health and immunity. She shared three delicious and nutrient-packed recipes which include fresh fruits and fruit juices, chia seeds, cocoa powder, nuts, nut powders and mint among others. All the ingredients boast a great nutritional profile.
Check out the recipes right below:
Sunset Smoothie
Ingredients:
½ cup Papaya
½ cup Pineapple
½ cup fresh Orange Juice
½ cup Ice
Process:
Roughly dice down Papaya and Pineapple
Add both the fruits in a blender
Add some fresh orange juice
Add some ice to be nice and cool
Blend it in a creamy mixture consistency
Pour it into your serving glass
(Note: 1 portion has 115 calories)
Ironman Smoothie
Ingredients
100ml infused water
½ cup Ice
2 ripe Bananas
1 tbsp-soaked Chia Seeds
1 tsp Organic Honey
1 tbsp Raw Cocoa Powder
1 tsp Pink Salt
Process:
Grab a blender and add 2 peeled bananas
Add the unsweetened raw Cocoa powder
Add in some Chia seeds that are rich in Omega 3
Add a pinch of Pink Salt
Add ½ cup of Ice to retain the colour and flavour of fruits
Add some organic honey
Blend the mixture in a smooth consistency
Pour it in your serving glass
Garnish with some edible flower and a sprig of mint
(Note: 1 portion has 156 calories)
Heaven Tart
Ingredients:
5 soaked dates
2 tsp grated Coconut
1/2 cup soaked Cashew nuts
4 roasted Almonds
2 tsp Honey
2 tbsp Raw Cocoa Powder
For garnish Pistachio powder
For garnish Red Rose Petals
Process:
Add soaked cashews to the blender. Make sure the cashews are soaked only 20 mins prior blending to retain its natural colour
Add some organic honey to it. If Vegan, one can add Coconut flour syrup, Agave Nectar, Organic Maple Syrup or purees of fruits
Blend Cashews and Honey in a creamy consistency
Take the puree in a bowl
Blend the soaked dates in a puree (separately blend the dates and cashews)
Layer both the purees in a moulding bowl
Refrigerate it for 20 mins
Unmould the tart in your serving plate
Garnish it with red rose petals and freshly grated coconut
Top it up with some roasted Almonds and Pistachio powder
(Note: 1 portion has 38 calories)
All the recipes are shared by Ishika Konar, Executive Chef at Atmantan Wellness Centre
Add new comment