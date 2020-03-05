Healthy Recipes: Here are 4 unique ways to cook oats

Oats may be healthy but they're not so delicious which makes a lot of us dislike them but there are some fun ways to cook this healthy grain into delicious food.

Oats are one of the healthiest food in today's time. More and more people are turning to this grain to maintain a healthy diet. This is because they're packed with nutrition and are a great source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. It is rich in minerals like iron, copper, magnesium, zinc and contains folate and high protein content. This grain makes for a great breakfast because it can help you feel full and reduce your appetite and aids in weight loss by reducing your cravings as well as your snacking habits. Oats can also help in lowering blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. It is also good for your digestive system and helps those wight high blood pressure and high cholesterol. This is why this healthy and nutritious grain has gained a lot of popularity. But due to it's texture and bland flavour, not many people enjoy eating it and in order to make it interesting, we need to find ways to make it more delicious to suit our palate.

1. Oats Paratha

Roast a cup of oats and then grind it into a powder. Mix it with one and a half cup of wheat flour and knead it to make some dough. Keep the dough aside and take some boiled potatoes and add some finely chopped onions and turmeric powder, red chilly powder, garam masala and some salt to taste. Mix it well and crush it into a pulp. Now roll a chapati from the dough and add some of this potato mixture to it and roll it again and make a paratha. Now cook it in a pan till it turns brown from both sides and serve with some butter or ketchup.

2. Oats Cookies

Take one cup flour and mix it with one cup of peanut butter. Add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter along with 2 eggs and 1 cup of brown sugar. Mix all of these in a big bowl and beat it till it becomes a smooth mixture. Now take a cup of oats and grind them into a powder and add it to the mixture. Make it fluffy and blend it well. You can use this batter to bake your batch of healthy oats and peanut butter cookies.

3. Oats Ladoo

Yes, you can make oats ladoos. Grind one cup of oats into a fine powder and add one cup of ragi flour to it. Add one cup of brown or powdered sugar to it and a spoonful of oil and knead it into a dough using some warm water. Now take little parts of this dough and roll it into ladoos.

4. Oats Bhurji

Whisk two eggs in a bowl and add 2 spoons of oats, 2 finely chopped green chillies to it. Mix it well and add some salt to taste. Now heat some oil in a pant and add one finely chopped onion to it. Saute the onion till it turns golden brown and then add some turmeric powder, chilly powder and garam masala to it. You can also add tomatoes if you like and cook it on low flame for up to 2 minutes and then add the eggs to it. Let it cook for a minute and then begin to scramble the eggs and cook till it's dry. The vegetarians can replace the eggs with some paneer.

