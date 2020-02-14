HealthyRecipe: Check out Oats Dosa recipe for weight loss

Are you looking for oats based dish which will aid in weight loss, then check out the recipe of Oats Dosa right here.

Are you on diet and want to lose a stone or two and looking for healthy oat-based recipes? Then you are at right place as today we have covered easy peasy oats based dosa recipe which you prepare anytime. This is a fermented dosa recipe so it may take a night to get the batter, however, it hardly takes few minutes to prepare. This will not only help you to lose weight but also regulate your blood sugar levels. So, yes aside from weight watchers and diabetics can also include the same in their diet.

Speaking of fermented food items one should add them in their diet as they good source of probiotics. They are also easy to digest and promotes gut health. Another best part of fermented foods are that they are a good source of Vitamin B12 and fibre. So, if you are not a big fan of oats but want to add them in their diet to reap the benefits then this the ideal way. As per the video, one should soak the oats to remove the phytic acids from the same to avoid digestive issues.

Speaking of the basic ingredients, one needs urad dal, fenugreek seeds, rolled oats, cooked rice or poha, pink Himalayan salt among others. Make sure you ferment it overnight. You will get airy and doubled dosa batter. As per the YouTuber, one should ideally use whole black urad dal instead of the skinless variant. For the unversed, urad dal is a good source of protein. One can enjoy the dos with chutney or sambar.

Check out the video to know the step by step guide or the method:

