HealthyRecipe: Check out the recipe of gluten free, vegan Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl: Are you also a big fan of this salad? Then you have to check out this simple and delicious recipe right here.

Buddha Bowl is currently one of the top food trends and you must have seen a lot of snaps on Instagram by food bloggers and health-conscious people. For the unversed, the colourful, nutritious and very satisfying salad is quite a popular dish among health communities. It is usually prepared from veggies, protein & fibre rich food items among others and is served in a single bowl or high-rimmed plate. The concept of Buddha bowl started off apparently in 2013 and has been gaining popularity ever since. Reportedly, the dish has derived the name from Gautam Buddha. It represents a balanced meal and balance is a key Buddhist concept.

Aside from Buddha Bowl, they are also known as hippie bowls or macro bowls (they cover most of the macronutrients). The best part is the anyone can prepare it as it is super easy and it gets prepared in a jiffy as well. There is no hard-and-fast rule as such as one can prepare the bowl as per their choice food items (covering the macros) you have. However, if you want a dedicated recipe, then we got you covered. Today we have shared a recipe of Buddha bowl.

Check out the recipe of Buddha Bowl right below.

Ingredients:

Lettuce Mix

Mix Lettuce 70 gm

Cherry Tomato 20 gm

Gherkins 5 gm

Black green olive 10 gm

Candied Walnut 10 gm (Walnut Chikki )

Quinoa 10 gm

Fried egg 1 no

Dressing

Sriracha sauce 1tsp

Balsamic Vinegar 1Tsp

fresh oregano 1 Tsp

salt to taste

Black pepper A pinch

olive oil 1 tsp

Method:

Mix all the dressing ingredients together and keep it aside.

Mix all the salad ingredients in a bowl, place in serving plate and top it with a fried egg.

Serve dressing in a small bowl and can be mixed as required.

The recipe is by Chef Juliano Rodrigues, Out Of The Blue & Deli By The Blue

Credits :Pinkvilla

