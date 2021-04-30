HERE are 3 delicious baked goods recipes for you to try at home

Baking is fun and whisking those ingredients can be quite relaxing and soothing. So check out these 3 super easy and delicious baking recipes that you can take a shot at.

Baking is a relaxing activity. It involves a lot of colourful tools and accessories. It is usually done in the oven and thus, requires a lot of time and patience. Baking is fun to do as it involves mixing ingredients at a leisurely pace, while keeping the measurements in mind, of course! It is therapeutic and is a great way to calm those nerves.

When we talk about baking, some classic baked goods come to mind like cookies, cakes, pudding, scones, and brownies. So we have for you 3 such mouth-watering baked goods and their recipes that you can try at home.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees celsius. Combine 1 cup butter with 1 cup white sugar and ½ cup brown sugar. Brat 2 eggs and add them to this mixture. Add 1 ½ tbsp of vanilla extract. Mix 1 tsp baking soda with 1 tsp of hot water and add it to the mixture. Now add 3 cups of refined flour, a pinch of salt, and 1 ½ cup of chocolate chips or chocolate pieces. Add around 3-4 tbsp of this mixture for each cookie, on a greased baking tray, and bake for 10 minutes.

Scones

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees celsius. Combine 3 cups of all-purpose flour, ½ cup of sugar, 3 tbsp of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. To this, add ¼ cup of melted butter, 1 egg, and 1 cup of milk. Mix well. Knead the dough to make it soft and smooth. Roll it out in a circular shape and cut it into wedges. Place these on a greased baking tray and bake for Roll dough out into a 1/2 inch thick round. Cut into 8 wedges, and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10-15 minutes.

Walnut Brownies

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees celsius. Mix ¾ cup of refined flour, 1 cup of granulated sugar, ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa, 1 cup of sugar, ¼ tsp baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. In another bowl, combine 1 cup of chocolate pieces, ⅓ cup milk, 4 tbsp of unsalted butter, ½ tsp vanilla extract, and 2 eggs along with 1 cup of chopped walnuts. Add this to the flour mix and stir. Pour this batter into a greased tray and bake for 15-20 minutes. Cut into small squares and serve.

