Here are Mango mocktail recipes to beat the summer heat and feel refreshed during self quarantine

Mango is everyone’s favourite fruit. So, indulge in it during this summer season and make some easy mango mocktail recipes to refresh yourself. Check out the recipe videos below.

Most of us like the summer season because of the juicy fruit mango. The National Fruit of India, mango has been cultivated in this country since ages. We find its mentions in ancient India as well. The deliciousness of this fruit has also been described by many renowned poets. Mughal Emperor Akbar had planted over one lakh mango trees in Lakhi Bagh in Darbhanga.

The juicy fruit has always been a delight to have during summer. There are different types of mango drinks and mocktails to enjoy to beat the heat. Mango also has a plethora of health benefits. It improves digestion, provides good sleep, gives glowing skin, boosts the immune system, improves gut health, aids in weight loss, etc. So, this fruit is all you need to have to feel refreshed in the scorching heat of the summer. But if you are making the same mango drink every year, then it's time for a change. Try these new mango drinks and enjoy them with your family during the lockdown.

Mango Drinks: Easy mocktail recipes to indulge in during the summer

1-

2-

3-

4-

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×